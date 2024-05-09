Cocaine 1: Your ass the next
I don't know what is more impressive, his MMA career, or his humanitarian efforts and contributions to humanity and world peaceLook at the goat move @Davidjacksonjones
Is there anything this Holy man can't do?
I don't know what is more impressive, his MMA career, or his humanitarian efforts and contributions to humanity and world peace
I won the $36 million lottery jackpot the other day, and was thinking about buying a mansion and some nice cars. But then I asked myself "What would Saint Jones do"? I then gave it all to charity as well as funding the construction of thousands of churches and helping the homelessDefinitely his humanitarian efforts, but he is also the goat of mma
He even held back in one or 2 fights, purposely failed drug tests, just to appear more normal
What a great man
The pure confusion of those around really sold it"Take care of your underwear, I gonna fu*k you, man"
nothing will top this.
I won the $36 million lottery jackpot the other day, and was thinking about buying a mansion and some nice cars. But then I asked myself "What would Saint Jones do"? I then gave it all to charity as well as funding the construction of thousands of churches and helping the homeless
Conor McSatanYou done right
Saint Jones would be pleased you are following his example and not that devil mcgregor