Cocaine 1: Your ass the next <JonesLaugh>
jon-jones-jon-bones-jones.gif
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I don't know what is more impressive, his MMA career, or his humanitarian efforts and contributions to humanity and world peace
Definitely his humanitarian efforts, but he is also the goat of mma

He even held back in one or 2 fights, purposely failed drug tests, just to appear more normal

What a great man
 
Dana's Moonface said:
Definitely his humanitarian efforts, but he is also the goat of mma

He even held back in one or 2 fights, purposely failed drug tests, just to appear more normal

What a great man
I won the $36 million lottery jackpot the other day, and was thinking about buying a mansion and some nice cars. But then I asked myself "What would Saint Jones do"? I then gave it all to charity as well as funding the construction of thousands of churches and helping the homeless
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I won the $36 million lottery jackpot the other day, and was thinking about buying a mansion and some nice cars. But then I asked myself "What would Saint Jones do"? I then gave it all to charity as well as funding the construction of thousands of churches and helping the homeless
You done right
Saint Jones would be pleased you are following his example and not that devil mcgregor
 
