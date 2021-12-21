Clangin' and Bangin'

Poon Goon

Poon Goon

Back in March of this year I decided that it was finally time to get off of my ass and start working out again. I lifted from middle school into my early 20s and then mostly took the next decade and a half off. One of my main goals was to get my back stronger in order to hopefully relieve some of the back pain I have had for a few years and I already feel a pretty big difference in that area.

I began with Starting Strength to get myself reacquainted with the barbell and I stuck with that for about four and a half months. In August I moved on to another linear progression program that was more involved and included a fourth day each week. I finished that up and started another program in December.

While I am not overly concerned with my numbers, I do wish I would have gotten an idea of what my maxes were when I started. Instead I only tested one lift per week through November. Ended up with DL at 365lbs, OHP at 160, Squat at 330, and a bench of 275. I thought I would probably lose a few pounds due to the increased activity, but I went from 215 to 223. That makes sense though because I did end up needing to eat more to not feel drained through the day.

I have been tracking my progress with pen and paper, but decided to start a log here as it seems like it will be convenient. If anyone reads this any mention I make of squats will be with a SSB. I found out that I have terrible shoulder mobility and I have actually had a nagging pain in one of them for the last few months.

I'm not looking to be a powerlifter or bodybuilder. I've just been enjoying getting back into lifting and seeing how I progress. Had a good time putting together a home gym and other than an ankle injury that kept me down for a week I haven't skipped a session since March.

I started my current program at the beginning of this month. These first few weeks have been interesting because it is based on percentages, but many of the movements are variations that I didn't have a 1rm for. Now that I finished the first wave I have a better idea of the weights to be used.
 
11/29/21 Week 1 Day 1

Zercher Squat
95x10
115x8
155x8

30 squat jumps with a 10lb plate

45 second plank x 3

15 burpees

Deadlift
205x3 EMOM for 10 minutes

Bulgarian Split Squats
5 each side with light DBs EMOM for 10 minutes

30 second plank x 6

11/30/21 W1 D2
Lat pulldowns
75x10 (Need to add weight)
75x10
75x12

Push Press
85x12
105x9
115x9

Banded Twists
3 sets of 8

Jump Rope
3 minutes

Bent Over Rows
135x8x4

Bench
165x8x4

1 minute flutter kicks x 3

Circuit of 20 seconds each
Arnold press with 15s
Lateral raises with 10lb plates
Face pulls 25lbs
Neutral grip DB press with 15s (Need more weight)
 
12/2/21 W1 D3

Kettlebell Swings
40x15x3

Block pulls
185x15
220x10
255x8

Farmer's Carry
140lbs for 100 feet x 3
140 for 50 feet x 2

Hanging Leg Raises
7 sets of 10

Squats
225x7x4

RDLs
95x3 into 10 shrugs EMOM for 5 minutes

Snatch grip DLs
95x3 into 10 snatch grip shrugs EMOM for 5 minutes

12/3/21 W1 D4

DB Rows (each side)
70x10
70x8
70x6

Close Grip Bench
135x10
165x8
185x8

Push ups
10x3

Lying Leg Raises
3 sets of 10
10 sets of 5

OHP
95x3 EMOM for 10 minutes with a set of 5 of the leg raises listed above

Circuit
135x10 of Pendlay Rows
135x10 of Floor Presses
10 DB Pull overs with 25s
135x8 Pendlay
135x8 Floor Press
8 DB pull overs
This continues down to 2 reps of each

Bench Conditioning
6 sets of 50 with empty bar and 5 leg raises after each set
 
12/6/21 W2 D1

Step ups (each side)
4x3

Pause Squats
135x12
155x9
185x7

KB Swings
40x10x3

Hanging Knee Raises
3 sets of 10
4 sets of 5

Deadlift
225x8x4

DB Rows (each side)
65x5x4

12/7/21 W2 D2

Lat Pulldowns
100x10
100x8
100x6

Z Press
65x15
85x10
95x8

Plate Halos with 25lb plate
3 sets of 6
5 sets of 5

Battle Rope
20 seconds x 3

Inverted Rows
5 sets of 7

Bench
195x5x5

OHP
60 for 10 reps then held last rep for 30 seconds
Program called for more of this, but I failed

Conditioning
1 push up, then stand
2 push ups, then stand
etc. to 10
 
12/9/21 W2 D3

Paused Deadlifts
165x10 (too light)
185x8
215x8

Single Arm Farmer's Carry (each side)
95lbs for 50 feet x 3

Ab wheel rollouts
3 sets of 8

Squats
185x3 EMOM for 10 minutes with 5 ab wheel rollouts after each set

Deadlift of 145
1st minute 2 reps
2nd minute 4 reps
Kept adding 2 reps each minute and I gassed out once I got to 12 reps

12/10/21 W2 D4

Single Arm Landmine Rows
65x12
65x10
65x8

Floor Press
135x12
155x9
185x7

Push ups
3 sets of 10

Hanging Rainbows
3 sets of 7

Band Assist Chins
4 sets of 5

OHP
95x8x4

Crucifix Walk with 10lb plates
100 feet x 4

Circuit 40 seconds of each for 2 rounds
Neutral Grip DB Bench with 35s
Bench Dips
Push ups
Tricep pushdowns
EZ Bar curls
 
12/13/21 W3 D1

Box Squats
135x15
165x10
200x8

Front Foot Elevated Split Squats
3 sets of 10

Deadlift
255x5x5

Nordic Hamstring Curls
5x5

Hanging Leg Raises
5x5

Circuit with 135
3 each of RDLs, Pendlay Rows, Sumo DLs EMOM for 10 minutes

12/14/21 W3 D2

Inverted Rows
3 sets of 7

OHP Pin Press
65x10
80x8
95x9

Hanging Rainbows
3 sets of 8

Medicine Ball Slams
30lb ball 3 sets of 10

Bench
155x3 EMOM for 11 minutes

DB Rows each side with 45s
5 reps EMOM for 11 minutes

Waiter's Walk 2 rounds
15lb DBs 8 reps, walk, 7 reps, walk, Etc down to 1 rep
 
12/16/21 W3 D3

Straight Arm Lat Pulldown
45x10x3

Deficit Deadlift
165x12
185x9
205x8

Landmine Twists
Empty bar, 7 sets of 6

Front Foot Elevated Split Squats
Light DB, 4 sets of 6

Squats
195x8x4

12/17/21 W3 D4

V-Bar Rows with 90lbs on bar
3 sets of 8
5 sets of 5

Pin Bench
135x15
155x10
175x8

Lying Leg Raises
3 sets of 10

EZ Curls
75x5x5

OHP
110x5x2
105x5x3

Face Pulls
35x5x5

Bench (no rest between sets)
115x5
125x5
135x5
145x5
145x5
135x5
125x5
115x5
 
12/20/21 W4 D1

Zercher Squats
135x9
155x7
185x5

30 second plank x 3

Deadlift
225x3 EMOM for 10 minutes

Bulgarian Split Squats
5 each side with empty SSB EMOM for 10 minutes

Lying Leg Raises
5 sets of 10
 
12/21/21 W4 D2

Lat Pulldown
100x8x3

Push Press
115x10
125X8
135x6

Windshield Wipers
8x3

Jump Rope
60x3

Bent Rows
135x8x4

Bench
175x8x4

Lying Leg Raises
8x4

Circuit of 40 seconds each for two rounds
Arnold press with 15s
Lateral raises with 10lb plates
Face pulls 25lbs
Neutral grip DB press with 15s
 
12/23/21 W4 D3

Block Pulls
205x12
245x9
300x7

Farmer's Carry
140 each hand for 100 feet x 3

Hanging Knee Raises
10x7

Squats
245x7x4

Circuit
20 seconds RDLs/20 seconds shrugs/20 seconds rest
20 seconds snatch grip deads/20 seconds snatch grip shrugs/20 seconds rest
Was supposed to go for 10 minutes, but couldn't keep up with the clock. Shit gets tiring fast.
 
12/24/21 W4 D4

DB Rows (each side)
75x10
75x8
75x6

Close Grip Bench
155x9
185x7
225x4

Push ups
10x3

Lying Leg Raises
3 sets of 10
10 sets of 5

OHP
105x3 EMOM for 10 minutes with a set of 5 of the leg raises listed above

Circuit
145x10 of Pendlay Rows
155x10 of Floor Presses
10 DB Pull overs with 35s
10 EZ bar curls
145x8 Pendlay
155x8 Floor Press
8 DB pull overs
8 EZ bar curls
This continues down to 2 reps of each with a total time of just over 10 minutes
 
12/27/21 W5 D1

Squat jumps
4x3

Pause Squats
155x10
185x8
225x8

KB Swings
40x10x3

Hanging Knee Raises
3 sets of 10

Deadlift
240x8x4

DB Rows (each side)
65x8x4

More Hanging Knee Raises
4 sets of 8
 
12/28/21 W5 D2

Lat Pulldowns
100x10
100x8
100x6

Z Press
75x12
95x9
105x6

Plate Halos with 25lb plate
3 sets of 6
5 sets of 5

Inverted Rows
5 sets of 7

Bench
205x5x5

OHP
Empty bar for 10 reps, hold at lockout 30 seconds
8 reps, hold for 20 seconds
6 reps, hold for 10 seconds

7 reps, hold for 15 x 3

5 reps, hold for 10 x 3

Hammer curls and Tricep pushups
3x15
 
12/30/21 W5 D3

Paused Deadlifts
185x9
225x7
255x5

Farmer's Carry
150lbs each hand for 100 feet x 3

Ab wheel rollouts
3 sets of 8

Squats
205x3 EMOM for 10 minutes with 5 ab wheel rollouts after first four sets. Got too tired and had to throw the rest of the rollouts in after the squatting was done.

Deadlift of 165
1st minute 2 reps
2nd minute 4 reps
3rd minute 6 reps
Needed to continue, but I was beat. Need to work on not being such a pussy, but the lower body days on this program are killing me.
 
12/31/21 W5 D4

Meadows Rows
50x12
50x10
50x8

Floor Press
145x10
165x8
195x7

Push ups
3 sets of 10

Hanging Rainbows
3 sets of 7

Band Assist Chins
4 sets of 5

OHP
105x8x4

Crucifix Walk with 10lb plates
100 feet x 4

Circuit 40 seconds of each for 2 rounds
Neutral Grip DB Bench with 40s
Bench Dips
Tricep pushdowns
EZ Bar curls

Threw in some behind the back forearm curls at the end. I remembered doing those as a teenager and wanted some nostalgia.
 
1/3/22 W6 D1

Box Squats
145x12
175x9
215x8

Front Foot Elevated Split Squats
3 sets of 10

30 second plank x 3

Deadlift
275x5x5

Banded Hamstring Curls
5 sets of 5

Hanging Leg Raises
5 sets of 7

Circuit with 145 for 5 rounds
5 bent rows into 5 RDLs into 5 sumo DLs
 
1/4/22 W6 D2

Inverted Rows
3 sets of 7

OHP Pin Press
95x9
115x7
135x4

Hanging Rainbows
3 sets of 7

Bench
165x3 EMOM for 10 minutes

DB Rows each side with 45s
5 reps EMOM with the bench above

Waiter's Walk 3 rounds
12.5lb DBs 8 reps, walk 8 steps at lockout, 7 reps, walk 7 steps at lockout, Etc. down to 1 rep

Hammer curls and tricep extensions
3 sets of 10
 
1/6/22 W6 D3

Straight Arm Lat Pulldown
50x10x3

Deficit Deadlift
185x10
205x8
225x9

Farmers Carry
150 each hand for 100 feet x 3

Plate Halos 25lb plate
7 sets of 6

Front Foot Elevated Split Squats
4 sets of 6

Squats
215x8x4
 
1/7/22 W6 D4

V-Bar Rows with 90lbs on bar
3 sets of 8
5 sets of 5

Pin Bench
155x12
185x9
205x7

Lying Leg Raises
8 sets of 10

EZ Curls
75x5x5

OHP
120x5x5

Face Pulls
35x5x5

Bench (no rest between sets)
115x5
125x5
135x5
145x5
155x5
145x5
135x5
125x5
115x5
 
1/10/22 W7 D1

Zercher Squats
155x8
185x6
205x4

Hanging Leg/Knee Raise
4 sets of 8

Deadlift
240x3 EMOM for 10 minutes

Tempo Squats 4 seconds down, 4 second pause, 4 seconds up
200x5
200x4
200x3
200x2
200x3
200x4
200x5

Equal number of step ups after each set followed by a 45 second wall sit. No rest between sets
 
