Clangin' and Bangin'

Back in March of this year I decided that it was finally time to get off of my ass and start working out again. I lifted from middle school into my early 20s and then mostly took the next decade and a half off. One of my main goals was to get my back stronger in order to hopefully relieve some of the back pain I have had for a few years and I already feel a pretty big difference in that area.



I began with Starting Strength to get myself reacquainted with the barbell and I stuck with that for about four and a half months. In August I moved on to another linear progression program that was more involved and included a fourth day each week. I finished that up and started another program in December.



While I am not overly concerned with my numbers, I do wish I would have gotten an idea of what my maxes were when I started. Instead I only tested one lift per week through November. Ended up with DL at 365lbs, OHP at 160, Squat at 330, and a bench of 275. I thought I would probably lose a few pounds due to the increased activity, but I went from 215 to 223. That makes sense though because I did end up needing to eat more to not feel drained through the day.



I have been tracking my progress with pen and paper, but decided to start a log here as it seems like it will be convenient. If anyone reads this any mention I make of squats will be with a SSB. I found out that I have terrible shoulder mobility and I have actually had a nagging pain in one of them for the last few months.



I'm not looking to be a powerlifter or bodybuilder. I've just been enjoying getting back into lifting and seeing how I progress. Had a good time putting together a home gym and other than an ankle injury that kept me down for a week I haven't skipped a session since March.



I started my current program at the beginning of this month. These first few weeks have been interesting because it is based on percentages, but many of the movements are variations that I didn't have a 1rm for. Now that I finished the first wave I have a better idea of the weights to be used.