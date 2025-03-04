Multiplat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Release April 24th 2025) Discussion

Lovestorm

Lovestorm

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
10,956
Reaction score
4,498



Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she’ll wake and paint “33.” And tomorrow we depart on our final mission - Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again.

We are Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a ground-breaking turn-based RPG with unique real-time mechanics, making battles more immersive and addictive than ever. Explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France in which you battle devastating enemies.

In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat - dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress’ cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds.

Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend. Recruit special companions to access new travel methods and discover secret areas in the World Map.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Seen a lot of hype for this elsewhere and thought it could do with a thread. FightinCowboy recently posted a preview showing off some of the early gameplay,

 
Had mine preordered the day it went live. Very excited for it. Monster Hunter Wilds, First Berserker Khazan, Expedition 33 , and Doom all in a row is going to be sick. Great year for games imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zazen
A new year is just around the corner, what 2025 releases are you looking forward to playing?
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Law Talkin’ Guy
Law Talkin’ Guy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,866
Messages
57,123,037
Members
175,549
Latest member
6ksinjin

Share this page

Back
Top