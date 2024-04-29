Civil War movie

Anyone seen this, thoughts? I went to see it today, not really knowing what to expect. Thought it to be pretty boring and pointless. Should've know better given that it was an "independent" film. A bunch of poignant yet meaningless scenes with crappy music. Turned out to be more of a commentary on war journalism. Very little explanation of what was really going on and why there was a civil war. Depicted a lot of atrocities for no apparent reason. War is hell I guess? Wasn't too political, which was surprising. Anyway, not impressed.