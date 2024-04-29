Civil War movie

Anyone seen this, thoughts? I went to see it today, not really knowing what to expect. Thought it to be pretty boring and pointless. Should've know better given that it was an "independent" film. A bunch of poignant yet meaningless scenes with crappy music. Turned out to be more of a commentary on war journalism. Very little explanation of what was really going on and why there was a civil war. Depicted a lot of atrocities for no apparent reason. War is hell I guess? Wasn't too political, which was surprising. Anyway, not impressed.
 
Shoulda made it more realistic. Texas and California teaming up doesn't make sense. THey shoulda made it liberal vs conservative states
 
Shoulda made it more realistic. Texas and California teaming up doesn't make sense. THey shoulda made it liberal vs conservative states
It's probably for the best that they didn't. This narrative fucks everyone up, and just lets the movie breathe.
 
