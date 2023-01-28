Law Civil Liberties being compressed in the UK

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,214
Reaction score
13,679
Civil Liberties in the UK are under a triple threat:

(1) Anti-Strike Law

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/01/27/jvpd-j27.html
https://www.theguardian.com/comment...sunak-anti-strike-legislation-britain-economy

Britain’s new anti-strike laws are expected to be on the statute books by the summer. They are some of the most draconian in the world.

The next vote on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill takes place on January 30, before it proceeds to the House of Lords. The Bill will allow the government to impose Minimum Service Levels (MSLs) on six sectors of the workforce, public and private, covering key industries. The first to be brought under the legislation are the ambulance, fire/rescue and rail services. The legislation will then be imposed on the health and education services, border security and nuclear decommissioning.

This would mean a significant proportion of workers (around 20 percent) across vital sections of the economy would have to keep working during industrial action.

3bb8c79a-9406-4c40-a6df-30ad2975aeb9

Striking ambulance service workers in Sheffield, January 23, 2023

The law is aimed at preventing millions of workers from taking effective strike action. It will cover all the countries of the United Kingdom except Northern Ireland.

The legislation will initially cover over 130,000 workers. But it will then be vastly extended to cover well over 5 million workers.

/

The new law not only allows a worker defying an instruction to work to be fired. It allows the mass firing of all workers involved in strike action if a union is deemed not to have taken reasonable steps to ensure the specified workers comply with work notices.

/

The new legislation could also threaten trade unions with bankruptcy. When workers walk off the job during industrial action, they are probably in breach of contract, and trade unions have been the cause of that breach. But if ballots are conducted according to the law, they can’t be sued for losses incurred due to strike action.

This sounds like a technicality but it is actually the basis of the right to strike in Britain. If this legislation passes, trade unions would be made liable for losses incurred by strike action that didn’t maintain a minimum service – and the sums of money involved could be astronomical.


2 Online Safety Bill

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_Safety_Bill
https://www.theguardian.com/technol...f-they-fail-to-stop-sexist-and-racist-content

...the Bill gives the relevant Secretary of State the power, subject to Parliamentary approval, to designate and address a wide range of potentially harmful content, which may include online trolling, illegal pornography and underage access to legal pornography, and some forms of internet fraud.

The Bill would create a new duty of care for online platforms towards their users, requiring them to take action against both illegal and legal but harmful content. Platforms failing this duty would be liable to fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their annual turnover, whichever is higher. It would also empower Ofcom to block access to particular websites. Additionally, the Bill would oblige large social media platforms not to remove, and to preserve access to, journalistic or "democratically important" content such as user comments on political parties and issues.

The bill has been heavily criticised for its proposals to restrain the publication of "lawful but harmful" speech, effectively creating a new form of censorship of otherwise legal speech. As a result, in November 2022, measures that were intended to force big technology platforms to take down "legal but harmful" materials were removed from the Online Safety Bill. Instead, tech platforms will be obliged to introduce systems that will allow the users to better filter out the harmful content they don't want to see.

/

The Bill would empower Ofcom, the national communications regulator, to block access to particular user-to-user services or search engines from the United Kingdom, including through interventions by internet access providers and app stores. The regulator will also be able to impose, through "service restriction orders", requirements on ancillary services which facilitate the provision of the regulated services.

/

Social media platforms that breach pledges to block sexist and racist content face the threat of substantial fines under government changes to the online safety bill announced on Monday.

Under the new approach, social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter must also give users the option of avoiding content that is harmful but does not constitute a criminal offence. This could include racism, misogyny or the glorification of eating disorders.


3 Enhanced Police Powers to Prevent and Stop Protests

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...o-shut-down-protests-before-disruption-begins
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/16/uk-government-to-make-it-easier-for-police-to-stop-protests

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, passed in April last year, introduced an offence of public nuisance, created powers for the police to place conditions on noisy protests, and increased the sentences for obstructing the highway.

/

Police in England and Wales are to be given powers to shut down protests before any disruption begins under Rishi Sunak’s plans for a public order crackdown, which aim to prevent tactics such as “slow marching”.

/

Sunak said the proposals would be tabled through an amendment to the public order bill, which will be debated in the House of Lords this week. The change would broaden and clarify the legal definition of “serious disruption” and allow police to consider protests by the same group on different days or in different places as part of the same wider action.

6897.jpg

Just Stop Oil protesters in Parliament Square in December.

/

Shami Chakrabarti, the Labour peer and former director of Liberty, who is challenging some elements of the bill in the House of Lords, said the government’s attempt to get even more powers was “very troubling”.

“The definition of what counts as serious disruption is key to this bill because it is used as a justification for a whole range of new offences, stop and search powers and banning orders.

/

Last year, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act placed onerous new restrictions on protest – granting, among other measures, the ability for the police to ban demonstrations that they believe will be too noisy.

The public order bill, for England and Wales, goes even further in creating new offences of “locking on”, where protesters attach themselves to things in order to cause disruption. It will also bring in new serious disruption prevention orders to place restrictions on individual activists and new stop and search powers for protest.


UK is a 3rd-Tier Country on Freedom of Expression

https://www.theguardian.com/politic...third-tier-in-global-index-of-free-expression
https://www.indexoncensorship.org/indexindex/

The UK has been ranked only in the third tier of a new global index of freedom of expression due to what was described as the “chilling effect” of government policies, policing and intimidation of journalists in the legal system.

Countries including Israel, Chile, Jamaica and virtually every other western European state were all ranked ahead of the UK in the measure compiled by the advocacy group Index on Censorship.

The UK was listed as only Partially Open in every key metric for the year 2021 – covering academic, digital and media freedom – based on modelling data from a range of sources including Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index, and Unesco’s Observatory of Killed Journalists.

fda92f56-5c59-11e9-840c-530737425559


/

States with the highest ranking (named Open) in the overall measure are clustered around western Europe and Australasia. The UK and the US were ranked with countries including Moldova, Panama, Romania, and South Africa as Partially Open.


Key Restrictions of Civil Liberties in the 21st Century

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_liberties_in_the_United_Kingdom

Under the Terrorism Act 2006 people suspected of terrorism can be held without charge for 28 days (the government originally proposed 90).

The Terrorism Act 2000 allows groups deemed to be terrorist to be banned. As of July 2021 92 such groups had been proscribed. The stop and search without suspicion powers installed by this act have been ruled illegal by the ECHR.

The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000
  • enables certain public bodies to demand that an ISP provide access to a customer's communications in secret;
  • enables mass surveillance of communications in transit;
  • enables certain public bodies to demand ISPs fit equipment to facilitate surveillance;
  • enables certain public bodies to demand that someone hand over keys to protected information;
  • allows certain public bodies to monitor people's Internet activities;
  • prevents the existence of interception warrants and any data collected with them from being revealed in court.
The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 allows intelligence agents, undercover police and several other government bodies to commit crimes in the course of their investigations.

The Civil Contingencies Act 2004 allows the government in an 'emergency' to deploy armed forces anywhere in the country during peacetime and for property to be sequestrated with or without compensation.

The Investigatory Powers Act 2016

  • introduced new powers, and restated existing ones, for British intelligence agencies and law enforcement to carry out targeted interception of communications, bulk collection of communications data, and bulk interception of communications
  • required communication service providers (CSPs) to retain British internet users' "Internet connection records" – which websites were visited but not the particular pages and not the full browsing history – for one year;
  • allowed police, intelligence officers and other government department managers to see the Internet connection records, as part of a targeted and filtered investigation, without a warrant
  • permitted the police and intelligence agencies to carry out targeted equipment interference, that is, hacking into computers or devices to access their data, and bulk equipment interference for national security matters related to foreign investigations
  • placed a legal obligation on CSPs to assist with targeted interception of data, and communications and equipment interference in relation to an investigation; foreign companies are not required to engage in bulk collection of data or communications
  • maintained an existing requirement on CSPs in the UK to have the ability to remove encryption applied by the CSP; foreign companies are not required to remove encryption
  • created a new criminal offence for a CSP or someone who works for a CSP to reveal that data has been requested
 
Good... somebody has got to keep the country safe.


Seriously though,
Essential workers in many countries are restricted from striking.
Online Safety bill sounds a bit too Chinesy for my liking... at least opens up a slippery slope in that direction.
Enhanced tools for stopping protests sounds like a huge improvement IMO.... you've got mongers very much out of control with what they consider "Peaceful Protests" .
 
650lb Sumo said:
Civil Liberties in the UK are under a triple threat:

(1) Anti-Strike Law

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/01/27/jvpd-j27.html
https://www.theguardian.com/comment...sunak-anti-strike-legislation-britain-economy

Britain’s new anti-strike laws are expected to be on the statute books by the summer. They are some of the most draconian in the world.

The next vote on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill takes place on January 30, before it proceeds to the House of Lords. The Bill will allow the government to impose Minimum Service Levels (MSLs) on six sectors of the workforce, public and private, covering key industries. The first to be brought under the legislation are the ambulance, fire/rescue and rail services. The legislation will then be imposed on the health and education services, border security and nuclear decommissioning.

This would mean a significant proportion of workers (around 20 percent) across vital sections of the economy would have to keep working during industrial action.

3bb8c79a-9406-4c40-a6df-30ad2975aeb9

Striking ambulance service workers in Sheffield, January 23, 2023

The law is aimed at preventing millions of workers from taking effective strike action. It will cover all the countries of the United Kingdom except Northern Ireland.

The legislation will initially cover over 130,000 workers. But it will then be vastly extended to cover well over 5 million workers.

/

The new law not only allows a worker defying an instruction to work to be fired. It allows the mass firing of all workers involved in strike action if a union is deemed not to have taken reasonable steps to ensure the specified workers comply with work notices.

/

The new legislation could also threaten trade unions with bankruptcy. When workers walk off the job during industrial action, they are probably in breach of contract, and trade unions have been the cause of that breach. But if ballots are conducted according to the law, they can’t be sued for losses incurred due to strike action.

This sounds like a technicality but it is actually the basis of the right to strike in Britain. If this legislation passes, trade unions would be made liable for losses incurred by strike action that didn’t maintain a minimum service – and the sums of money involved could be astronomical.


2 Online Safety Bill

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_Safety_Bill
https://www.theguardian.com/technol...f-they-fail-to-stop-sexist-and-racist-content

...the Bill gives the relevant Secretary of State the power, subject to Parliamentary approval, to designate and address a wide range of potentially harmful content, which may include online trolling, illegal pornography and underage access to legal pornography, and some forms of internet fraud.

The Bill would create a new duty of care for online platforms towards their users, requiring them to take action against both illegal and legal but harmful content. Platforms failing this duty would be liable to fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their annual turnover, whichever is higher. It would also empower Ofcom to block access to particular websites. Additionally, the Bill would oblige large social media platforms not to remove, and to preserve access to, journalistic or "democratically important" content such as user comments on political parties and issues.

The bill has been heavily criticised for its proposals to restrain the publication of "lawful but harmful" speech, effectively creating a new form of censorship of otherwise legal speech. As a result, in November 2022, measures that were intended to force big technology platforms to take down "legal but harmful" materials were removed from the Online Safety Bill. Instead, tech platforms will be obliged to introduce systems that will allow the users to better filter out the harmful content they don't want to see.

/

The Bill would empower Ofcom, the national communications regulator, to block access to particular user-to-user services or search engines from the United Kingdom, including through interventions by internet access providers and app stores. The regulator will also be able to impose, through "service restriction orders", requirements on ancillary services which facilitate the provision of the regulated services.

/

Social media platforms that breach pledges to block sexist and racist content face the threat of substantial fines under government changes to the online safety bill announced on Monday.

Under the new approach, social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter must also give users the option of avoiding content that is harmful but does not constitute a criminal offence. This could include racism, misogyny or the glorification of eating disorders.


3 Enhanced Police Powers to Prevent and Stop Protests

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...o-shut-down-protests-before-disruption-begins
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/16/uk-government-to-make-it-easier-for-police-to-stop-protests

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, passed in April last year, introduced an offence of public nuisance, created powers for the police to place conditions on noisy protests, and increased the sentences for obstructing the highway.

/

Police in England and Wales are to be given powers to shut down protests before any disruption begins under Rishi Sunak’s plans for a public order crackdown, which aim to prevent tactics such as “slow marching”.

/

Sunak said the proposals would be tabled through an amendment to the public order bill, which will be debated in the House of Lords this week. The change would broaden and clarify the legal definition of “serious disruption” and allow police to consider protests by the same group on different days or in different places as part of the same wider action.

6897.jpg

Just Stop Oil protesters in Parliament Square in December.

/

Shami Chakrabarti, the Labour peer and former director of Liberty, who is challenging some elements of the bill in the House of Lords, said the government’s attempt to get even more powers was “very troubling”.

“The definition of what counts as serious disruption is key to this bill because it is used as a justification for a whole range of new offences, stop and search powers and banning orders.

/

Last year, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act placed onerous new restrictions on protest – granting, among other measures, the ability for the police to ban demonstrations that they believe will be too noisy.

The public order bill, for England and Wales, goes even further in creating new offences of “locking on”, where protesters attach themselves to things in order to cause disruption. It will also bring in new serious disruption prevention orders to place restrictions on individual activists and new stop and search powers for protest.


UK is a 3rd-Tier Country on Freedom of Expression

https://www.theguardian.com/politic...third-tier-in-global-index-of-free-expression
https://www.indexoncensorship.org/indexindex/

The UK has been ranked only in the third tier of a new global index of freedom of expression due to what was described as the “chilling effect” of government policies, policing and intimidation of journalists in the legal system.

Countries including Israel, Chile, Jamaica and virtually every other western European state were all ranked ahead of the UK in the measure compiled by the advocacy group Index on Censorship.

The UK was listed as only Partially Open in every key metric for the year 2021 – covering academic, digital and media freedom – based on modelling data from a range of sources including Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index, and Unesco’s Observatory of Killed Journalists.

fda92f56-5c59-11e9-840c-530737425559


/

States with the highest ranking (named Open) in the overall measure are clustered around western Europe and Australasia. The UK and the US were ranked with countries including Moldova, Panama, Romania, and South Africa as Partially Open.


Key Restrictions of Civil Liberties in the 21st Century

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_liberties_in_the_United_Kingdom

Under the Terrorism Act 2006 people suspected of terrorism can be held without charge for 28 days (the government originally proposed 90).

The Terrorism Act 2000 allows groups deemed to be terrorist to be banned. As of July 2021 92 such groups had been proscribed. The stop and search without suspicion powers installed by this act have been ruled illegal by the ECHR.

The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000
  • enables certain public bodies to demand that an ISP provide access to a customer's communications in secret;
  • enables mass surveillance of communications in transit;
  • enables certain public bodies to demand ISPs fit equipment to facilitate surveillance;
  • enables certain public bodies to demand that someone hand over keys to protected information;
  • allows certain public bodies to monitor people's Internet activities;
  • prevents the existence of interception warrants and any data collected with them from being revealed in court.
The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 allows intelligence agents, undercover police and several other government bodies to commit crimes in the course of their investigations.

The Civil Contingencies Act 2004 allows the government in an 'emergency' to deploy armed forces anywhere in the country during peacetime and for property to be sequestrated with or without compensation.

The Investigatory Powers Act 2016

  • introduced new powers, and restated existing ones, for British intelligence agencies and law enforcement to carry out targeted interception of communications, bulk collection of communications data, and bulk interception of communications
  • required communication service providers (CSPs) to retain British internet users' "Internet connection records" – which websites were visited but not the particular pages and not the full browsing history – for one year;
  • allowed police, intelligence officers and other government department managers to see the Internet connection records, as part of a targeted and filtered investigation, without a warrant
  • permitted the police and intelligence agencies to carry out targeted equipment interference, that is, hacking into computers or devices to access their data, and bulk equipment interference for national security matters related to foreign investigations
  • placed a legal obligation on CSPs to assist with targeted interception of data, and communications and equipment interference in relation to an investigation; foreign companies are not required to engage in bulk collection of data or communications
  • maintained an existing requirement on CSPs in the UK to have the ability to remove encryption applied by the CSP; foreign companies are not required to remove encryption
  • created a new criminal offence for a CSP or someone who works for a CSP to reveal that data has been requested
Click to expand...

Your WEF approved leader approves immensely
 
When the Lefties in the UK were rabidly cheering on banning covid lockdown protests, I said to a few mates "you're gonna change your mind on this very quickly" and lo and behold - who'd have thought the government would manufacture consent and then bring in a new law preventing any form of protest?
 
"They", the uk gubment, also want to take away your freedom of movement, i.e. stop you from travelling outside you 15-min zone.

 
There is an actual King. Sometimes people forget that fact. None of this is all that surprising.

As to that which is listed in the OP, the concerns are valid. The UK has been sliding down shit mountain for decades, and the Labour Party — the only viable option at this point — has become a milquetoast version of what it once was, to the point where it’s postering in public, kowtowing to big money behind the scenes. The Tories are way worse, though. They have sabotaged the country in order to profit from the misery.
 
CatchnShoot said:
Good... somebody has got to keep the country safe.


Seriously though,
Essential workers in many countries are restricted from striking.
Online Safety bill sounds a bit too Chinesy for my liking... at least opens up a slippery slope in that direction.
Enhanced tools for stopping protests sounds like a huge improvement IMO.... you've got mongers very much out of control with what they consider "Peaceful Protests" .
Click to expand...
Oh im bookmarking the shit out of this one for future reference...
 
Posted this in a previous thread a while ago but will repost here as it’s relevant

The Home Office now wants harder and more extensive secrecy laws that would have the effect of deterring sources, editors and reporters, making them potentially subject to uncontrolled official bans not approved by a court, and punished much more severely if they do not comply. In noisy political times, a government consultation issued two months ago has had worryingly little attention. Although portrayed as countering hostile activity by state actors, the new laws would, if passed, ensnare journalists and sources whose job is reporting “unauthorised disclosures” that are in the public interest.

Endorsed by the home secretary, Priti Patel, the consultation argues that press disclosures can be worse than spying, because the work of a foreign spy “will often only be to the benefit of a single state or actor”.
Click to expand...


Slowed further by the impact of Covid-19, the Law Commission published revised proposalslast autumn. They recommended that “a statutory public interest defence should be created for anyone … including civilians and journalists, that they can rely upon in court”. Journalists and sources should not be convicted if it was in the public interest for the information disclosed to be known by recipients. An independent, statutory whistleblower commissioner “should be established to receive and investigate allegations of wrongdoing or criminality”. The Home Office wants to junk these proposals as not “the right balance in this area”. The idea that any unauthorised disclosure of official data could be in the public interest should not be possible, it says.
Click to expand...


https://www.theguardian.com/comment...ng-home-office-public-interest-whistleblowing


A bill allowing confidential informants working for MI5 and the police to break the law will be introduced on Thursday amid a row about whether committing crimes such as murder and torture should be explicitly banned.


The bill, however, does not explicitly rule out any crimes from being committed, partly because the security agencies want discretion
Click to expand...

THEY VOTED AGAINST BANNING INFORMANTS FROM COMMITTING RAPE AND MURDER

MPs have voted against an attempt to formally ban undercover agents and informants from committing murder, torture and rape.

The House of Commons rejected an amendment that aimed to limit the kind of crimes that can be authorised under a new law.
Click to expand...


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-54274605


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news...uce-bill-allowing-mi5-agents-to-break-the-law


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...an-murder-torture-rape-spy-cops-b1050124.html


War crimes are A-OK (not that it ever stopped them before)


How far towards rogue statehood can Britain go? As of now, the answer is that the government will offer a statutory presumption against prosecution after five years to members of the armed forces accused of murdering civilians or wounding civilians or committing any other war crime covered by the Geneva conventions
Click to expand...



https://www.amnesty.org.uk/blogs/ca...-you-need-know-about-overseas-operations-bill


https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2727


https://www.theguardian.com/comment...even-china-can-rightly-sneer-at-our-hypocrisy


UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to bring forward a controversial new law this week which could outlaw any protest which is noisy or causes "serious annoyance," with protesters facing up to ten years in prison.
Click to expand...


https://www.theguardian.com/comment...l-not-law-order-state-control-erosion-freedom


https://www.businessinsider.in/poli...es-of-up-to-10-years/articleshow/81512928.cms


https://inews.co.uk/opinion/police-...free-expression-criminalising-protests-914820


Let’s not forget a few years ago when the two journalist who exposed state collusion with death squads who murdered civilians were arrested at gun point for doing so (no stone unturned was their documentary, worth a watch along with unquiet graves that is perhaps even more damming to the British state).


So in conclusion some would argue that the UK is indeed just like how state the funded bbc claim China is only with a weaker military, worse economy and more crime
 
Last edited:
uppercutbus said:
Uniparty politic. I reckon a labour government would have the same things, it would be just other WEF bought politicians in that timeline.
Click to expand...

I hold no confidence anything would be remotely different under a Labour or Lib Dem government.

The Labour of Blair and Brown is gone, that surgical precision operation is now a shower of incompetent shit. Imagine Angela Rayner raging her low IQ bile everyday.

I would say anything is better than what we have now, but I'm worried that's just a failure of imagination
 
uppercutbus said:
Uniparty politic. I reckon a labour government would have the same things, it would be just other WEF bought politicians in that timeline.
Click to expand...

without a shadow of a doubt. The only difference between the two major party’s in the UK (much like Ireland and the US) is the colour of their ties and the font they use on their political flyers)
 
fungi said:
Yeah, right...
Click to expand...

The 15 min city idea, is nothing more than trying to make sure that every neighbourhood has all facilities a person might need within a 15min walk, or cycle. It is an excellent idea.

You have been suckered by a piece of fake news that conflates two completely separate initiatives being run by Cambridge Council(15 min city, and anpr monitoring of traffic to reduce congestion on certain roads), and pretends that they are related.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

giusti825
Law Was a UK independent journalist just arrested for spreading malinformation?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
LeonardoBjj
Social UK leader Rishi Sunak faces Conservative rebellion in Parliament over his Rwanda asylum plan
Replies
16
Views
563
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
650lb Sumo
Economy FTSE 100 Bosses are paid more in three days than the average UK Annual Salary.
Replies
13
Views
447
Belaya Smert
Belaya Smert

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,447
Messages
55,001,935
Members
174,546
Latest member
Baxter Chapman

Share this page

Back
Top