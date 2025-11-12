Opinion "Citizens have the right to privacy, not anonymity"

I saw this clip in the meme thread, and while I'm overall opposed to Digital ID, what he said at 0:54 did actually get me thinking.

"In a democracy, citizens have the right to privacy, not to anonymity or impunity."

Are privacy and anonymity two distinct concepts, or are they linked? Can you have privacy without anonymity? Obviously it's completely different to say someone should be able to do whatever they like in their home than it is to say someone should be able to do whatever they like in a public space; however, is it possible to guarantee privacy without the option of anonymity? I can avoid spam email by giving a false email address, for example, or a writer could avoid unwanted attention by using a pen name. But if I'm using a false name to make illegal purchases online or be disruptive in a social space, that's really not about my privacy anymore, is it? That's just me wanting to avoid the consequences of my actions.

In short, can you remove anonymity while retaining privacy, or are the two inextricably linked?
 
Basically, a social credit system as a lot of people predicted. Watch what you say about the government on social media or your bank account will be getting frozen. Sickening that this disgusting shit is being pushed.
 
I mean... How are authorities supposed to put in you prison for Social Media if they don't who are?

I almost see kind of supporting this if it gets rid of the bots... but no. I don't trust anyone in the Federal government at this point. Especially the alphabet agencies.

I mean, our government still wants to put Edward Snowden away for life for exposing how the Government was spying on US citizens. John Bolton even said he should be executed.



John Brennan should be in prison. You can't hand over this power to the kind of people who seek out these positions.

No thanks
 
There are currently multiple projects that would pretty much end privacy in EU

Chat control which has been voted down twice but still keeps coming up(thank you denmark)

Fight Chat Control - Protect Digital Privacy in the EU

Learn about the EU Chat Control proposal and contact your representatives to protect digital privacy and encryption.
fightchatcontrol.eu fightchatcontrol.eu

and ProtectEU

 
WEF is harmless, right? The Soros family for example, has strong ties to the WEF so it must be at least semi-legit according to some folks here.

Lets not get stuck in the weeds of tinfoil conspiracies over this. Anyway, these people in the WEF all have more money than us plebs so we need to step aside and let these great people cook.

Always remember Worthingtons Law
 
The XL said:
Understand that there is a giant conspiracy from the global elite to subjugate us. This isn't a theory either, it's fact. These people are not your friends.
They want depopulation and total control.
 
Of course they do, gay ass European countries been tryna lock people up for saying shit online for years and something like this is there magnum opus.

There is no nuance to this or anything good to come of something like this they just want to control what you think, see, feel and say.
 
They desperately want a digital ID so they can put a social credit system in along with a carbon tax.
 
They are already doing that in Tennessee if you post a meme about Trump.
 
