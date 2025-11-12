



I saw this clip in the meme thread, and while I'm overall opposed to Digital ID, what he said at 0:54 did actually get me thinking.



"In a democracy, citizens have the right to privacy, not to anonymity or impunity."



Are privacy and anonymity two distinct concepts, or are they linked? Can you have privacy without anonymity? Obviously it's completely different to say someone should be able to do whatever they like in their home than it is to say someone should be able to do whatever they like in a public space; however, is it possible to guarantee privacy without the option of anonymity? I can avoid spam email by giving a false email address, for example, or a writer could avoid unwanted attention by using a pen name. But if I'm using a false name to make illegal purchases online or be disruptive in a social space, that's really not about my privacy anymore, is it? That's just me wanting to avoid the consequences of my actions.



In short, can you remove anonymity while retaining privacy, or are the two inextricably linked?