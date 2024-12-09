Media Ciryl Gane's toe excuse

Yep, he definitely has a valid excuse. That foot is fucked.



It’s not an excuse he’s just stating a fact. He was pretty unhappy with that decision and knows he lost. Third fight actually makes all the sense now while Jon and Tom hopefully settle their business.
 
The fact that Ciryl managed to win the fight with a broken foot demonstrates is ability to think fast and stay in the game even with a nasty condition. Ciryl deserved the win and now deserve recognition.
 
Jon Jones had one of his dominate fights vs Chael with this

Fedorgasm said:
I need a new doctor
I think CT scan is the last thing they do usually. Only if really necessary (or a high level pro fighter with the best insurance). Xray -> MRI -> CT.
Also depends on which kind of injury of course.

I almost got a CT scan once lol.
 
Left Hook Lacy said:
I think CT scan is the last thing they do usually. Only if really necessary (or a high level pro fighter with the best insurance). Xray -> MRI -> CT.
Also depends on which kind of injury of course.

I almost got a CT scan once lol.
CT's are about half the price of an MRI and instant.
 
