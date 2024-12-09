Looks nasty but here Gane has a big toe smashed in pieces and 2 foot fractures.Jon Jones had one of his dominate fights vs Chael with this
CT scanWhat kind of X-ray is that?
That looks amazing. My doctor is still looking at fuzzy X-rays like this, and I'm like bro how can you see anything?CT scan
A CT is basically a bunch of those done while turning around the body, then a computer combines them into a 3D image.That looks amazing. My doctor is still looking at fuzzy X-rays like this, and I'm like bro how can you see anything?
I need a new doctorA CT is basically a bunch of those done while turning around the body, then a computer combines them into a 3D image.
Jon Jones had one of his dominate fights vs Chael with this
I need a new doctor
As someone stated above it is 3D reconstruction of a CT scan.What kind of X-ray is that?
I need a new doctor
CT's are about half the price of an MRI and instant.I think CT scan is the last thing they do usually. Only if really necessary (or a high level pro fighter with the best insurance). Xray -> MRI -> CT.
Also depends on which kind of injury of course.
I almost got a CT scan once lol.