Ciryl Gane vs. Poatan - Who wins?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Thought it needed a poll.
I'm with Gane all the way this one, Poatan hasn't fought anyone the size of Ciryl Gane in MMA.
Gane is quite elusive striker with very good footwork and has more ways of beating you by his stand up.
Gane is a jack of all trades and master of absolutely nothing. He has 0 offensive grappling skills, and elite striking by HW'S standards. Him going 3 rounds with Tai Tuivasa and getting dropped, rocked and battered through out that fight has aged extremely badly. He also got outstruck by Volkov in their 2nd fight and only won by a robbery. Pereira has lighter man's skill and carries HW power. Francis Ngannou with no knees pretty easily outstruck Gane on the feet and would have likely won even without the takedowns, Pereira with his leg kicks and quicker mobility will neutralize Ciryl's...
