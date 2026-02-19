Ciryl Gane vs. Poatan - Who wins?

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    35
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,279
Reaction score
57,499
Inspired by this thread.

AmbassadorFright

Hot Take Thread 'Ciryl Gane is a free win for Alex Pereira'

Gane is a jack of all trades and master of absolutely nothing. He has 0 offensive grappling skills, and elite striking by HW'S standards. Him going 3 rounds with Tai Tuivasa and getting dropped, rocked and battered through out that fight has aged extremely badly. He also got outstruck by Volkov in their 2nd fight and only won by a robbery. Pereira has lighter man's skill and carries HW power. Francis Ngannou with no knees pretty easily outstruck Gane on the feet and would have likely won even without the takedowns, Pereira with his leg kicks and quicker mobility will neutralize Ciryl's...
  • Like
  • Eek

Thought it needed a poll.

I'm with Gane all the way this one, Poatan hasn't fought anyone the size of Ciryl Gane in MMA.

Gane is quite elusive striker with very good footwork and has more ways of beating you by his stand up.

ciryl-gane-poatan-ufc.webp
 
GoodBadHBK said:
Prime Rumble vs Poatan would have been fun
Click to expand...
I think prime Rumble might have the speed advantage. He was so damn fast and with hands made of sleeping potions, he only has to touch Alex once.
 
I want Poatan to win, but Gane is faster and more agile. Poatan hits harder, but that won't mean shit if he's throwing at air.

The fight is intriguing, only because neither guy is going to wrestle. The only way I see that happening is if Gane tries because Alex's calf kicks are working.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Inspired by this thread.

AmbassadorFright

Hot Take Thread 'Ciryl Gane is a free win for Alex Pereira'

Gane is a jack of all trades and master of absolutely nothing. He has 0 offensive grappling skills, and elite striking by HW'S standards. Him going 3 rounds with Tai Tuivasa and getting dropped, rocked and battered through out that fight has aged extremely badly. He also got outstruck by Volkov in their 2nd fight and only won by a robbery. Pereira has lighter man's skill and carries HW power. Francis Ngannou with no knees pretty easily outstruck Gane on the feet and would have likely won even without the takedowns, Pereira with his leg kicks and quicker mobility will neutralize Ciryl's...
  • Like
  • Eek

Thought it needed a poll.

I'm with Gane all the way this one, Poatan hasn't fought anyone the size of Ciryl Gane in MMA.

Gane is quite elusive striker with very good footwork and has more ways of beating you by his stand up.

ciryl-gane-poatan-ufc.webp
Click to expand...
This is a herd matchup for poaton

His only path to a victory is a ko

Gane can move and is exceptional points striker with top level kick boxing.

Gane could get a decision win all day.

I think cardio is key here Gane doesn't get finished unless you catch him and grapple.

Now it would be interesting to see this fight and who the striking favors
 
AP was 185 a few years ago, Gane consistently weighs 260 and ripped.

I think size would be an issue for AP
 
Serious question, since most of you know a thing or two.
I’ve voted for Alex. It’s MMA. And HW. So anything could happen.

But, in a vacuum, those who think Gane wins. How and why?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rubios
The mess at HW is pretty easy and straightforward to fix, IMHO.
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
2K
Superzorro
Superzorro
oski
Rumored Alex vs Gane while Tommy "recovers?" Who's in?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/25 at 10am ET
88 89 90
Replies
2K
Views
19K
Pizza Werewolf
Pizza Werewolf

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,692
Messages
58,454,447
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top