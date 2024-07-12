Why?



So first you arent putting Gane in Paris which is where he should be to make that card bigger and then you dont even match him with Jaitlon which is the fight to make? You book him in a rematch with Volkov that wasnt good the first time?



UFC just fucking dumb sometimes man. But this is the same org that booked all the top Brazilians in the months leading up to going to Brazil in May and booked Whittaker right before they go to Aus and now Aus wont have Whittaker, Volk and JDM. Its always great to go to a market and not feature the biggest stars you have from that region.