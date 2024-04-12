BoxerMaurits
Looks like the report says because around that time Ciryl is working on some kind of film/series ?
Why fight when you can just sit out until you get an actual title shot lol seemed to work for Colby, Gane, etc.
Gane is a strange guy. Got into MMA late, doesn't really seem to care about the sport or get better.
Looks like we'll be getting that Aspinall/Blaydes rematch.
As long as it does not include Aspinall or Blaydes.I thought he never said no to any challenge?
As much as I liked pronouncing his name "Gayne", I now hope any title shots are like his correct pronunciation, "gone".
He seems to be one of the most carefree individuals I ever seen just in general life. Feel like he's had like 45 seconds combined of not being jolly in his life.
welcome to the WWE eraDefending an interim title should be an oxymoron, what is this?