Rumored Ciryl Gane turned down an interim Heavyweight championship fight against Tom Aspinall on UFC Manchester

Why fight when you can just sit out until you get a free title shot lol seemed to work for Colby, Gane, etc.
 
I did some digging and got the scoop on this. Pardon my French, but I heard Gane turned down the fight because he has a starring role in this series called Le Plus Gros Perdant.
 
Without a contract, Gane bragged he only trains when a fight is scheduled.

With the HW situation being a fiasco since Francis left, can't imagine Every HW wouldn't be looking to cash in on tying to take the "interim" belt.
 
Gane is a strange guy. Got into MMA late, doesn't really seem to care about the sport or get better.

Looks like we'll be getting that Aspinall/Blaydes rematch.
 
Gane is a strange guy. Got into MMA late, doesn't really seem to care about the sport or get better.

Looks like we'll be getting that Aspinall/Blaydes rematch.
He seems to be one of the most carefree individuals I ever seen just in general life. Feel like he's had like 45 seconds combined of not being jolly in his life.
 
Who cares? Gane doesn't deserve another title shot.


This means winner of Poatan / Hill is gonna fight Tom.
 
As much as I liked pronouncing his name "Gayne", I now hope any title shots are like his correct pronunciation, "gone".
 
Lol nice. Tom prefered Blaydes anyway and Blaydes deserves it more too. So I hope he is able to take the fight if/when they offer it to him.
 
As much as I liked pronouncing his name "Gayne", I now hope any title shots are like his correct pronunciation, "gone".
The (porn) movie he will be playing in is called Gane in 69 seconds, or so I've heard.
 
He seems to be one of the most carefree individuals I ever seen just in general life. Feel like he's had like 45 seconds combined of not being jolly in his life.
Must be one of those happy wanderers Tony used to talk about.
 
how-to-keep-ducks-call-ducks-1615457181.jpg
 
