Seven something months of Sherdoggers running Gane through the mud to disparage Jon will do that That win didn't count! Gane is trashI can't lie, this fight doesn't interest me in the slightest.
It's probably a case of the heavyweight division being shallow. It's easy to look good until you run into the top 2-3 guys.Remember, when we all thought, Gane had the potential to become the heavyweight goat?? We all thought he was some type of MMA prodigy. How highly respected he was among fans?
What happened?
He almost beat Francis. And trounced Volkov in the first fightIt's probably a case of the heavyweight division being shallow. It's easy to look good until you run into the top 2-3 guys.
As soon as Francis remembered that, while he has severely limited takedown ability, Gane has severely nonexistent takedown defense, Gane had nothing for Francis. This fight, if it happens, is going to consist of Gane getting murdered in the first couple of minutes or Gane backpedaling at top speed, whatever that is for him these days on his reconstructed foot, until he gets caught.