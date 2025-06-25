Rumored Ciryl Gane Teases Fight vs Aspinall For HW Title

Gane or Almeida. Aspinall has decapitated the rest of the top 7-8 guys already.
 
Remember, when we all thought, Gane had the potential to become the heavyweight goat?? We all thought he was some type of MMA prodigy. How highly respected he was among fans?

What happened?
 
I wish I could be excited for this fight, but it's hard after seeing him lose to Ngannou, get embarrased by Jones, and arguably losing to Volkov.

Hopefully, we at least get a highlight reel knockout from Aspinall.
 
Yeah, but I’ll wait to see if it’s official.

Not really excited about this. And Gane has had how many TS already?

But at least Jones can finally fuck off now.

My gif won’t animate for some reason. But..

IMG_0126.gif

Edit.

Tried to animate my gif. But it just wouldn’t do it.
 
Last edited:
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
Remember, when we all thought, Gane had the potential to become the heavyweight goat?? We all thought he was some type of MMA prodigy. How highly respected he was among fans?

What happened?
Click to expand...
It's probably a case of the heavyweight division being shallow. It's easy to look good until you run into the top 2-3 guys.

That division is so weak, man. It really makes you appreciate a guy like Stipe, who beat the best and was able to defend his belt a few times.
 
Luthien said:
Seven something months of Sherdoggers running Gane through the mud to disparage Jon will do that <lol>That win didn't count! Gane is trash <lol>
Click to expand...

Definitely only that and not that he's looked like dogshit in 3 of his last 5 fights and in one of the two he won was almost put away by Tuivasa...
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
He almost beat Francis. And trounced Volkov in the first fight
Click to expand...
As soon as Francis remembered that, while he has severely limited takedown ability, Gane has severely nonexistent takedown defense, Gane had nothing for Francis. This fight, if it happens, is going to consist of Gane getting murdered in the first couple of minutes or Gane backpedaling at top speed, whatever that is for him these days on his reconstructed foot, until he gets caught.

If Gane's surgeons did an exceptional job then this could end up the most boring five round decision in HW MMA history.
 
Fine, but at least don't give Gane the home advantage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
If Gane beats Aspinall, does that solidify Jones’s legacy at heavyweight?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
471
prime_lobov
P

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,482
Messages
57,475,099
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top