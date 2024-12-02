Ciryl Gane reflects on quick loss to Jon Jones: ‘It’s obvious I was not there’

“When I look back at it, it was obvious that I was not there,” Gane said. “I don’t recognize myself in there. It’s something I’ve never done in my life. I’ve never fought that way before. My distance management, my movement, the alertness that I love to show. I had none of that.”

The truth is that he was totally surprised and caught. Maybe he underestimated Jones, maybe not, the fact is that he was taken for nothing.
In a new fight he could be much more competitive, but we never know.

I think the one who could pay the price for some defensive evolution from him is Aspinall, who will be the top guy there.

Right now it's Gane who will have to deal with this rematch against Volkov, which promises to be tougher.
 
I love Gane, but I mean.... He blew the one and only chance he is going to have vs. Jones.
 
