Hot Take Ciryl Gane is a free win for Alex Pereira

Gane is a jack of all trades and master of absolutely nothing. He has 0 offensive grappling skills, and elite striking by HW'S standards. Him going 3 rounds with Tai Tuivasa and getting dropped, rocked and battered through out that fight has aged extremely badly. He also got outstruck by Volkov in their 2nd fight and only won by a robbery. Pereira has lighter man's skill and carries HW power. Francis Ngannou with no knees pretty easily outstruck Gane on the feet and would have likely won even without the takedowns, Pereira with his leg kicks and quicker mobility will neutralize Ciryl's movement and knock him the fuck out within 2 rounds.
 
Everybody said he was a free win for Tom Aspinall

fights-frances-ciryl-gane-ufc-1033892498.jpg
 
If Tom can't fight before the end of the summer, I do hope we see Pereira vs Volkov or Gane for the vacant HW title.
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Everybody said he was a free win for Tom Aspinall
It's a really good point. I'm a certified Gane hater, but I think he's a lot better than we give him credit for.

I think his poor performance against Jon Jones hurts how people view him as a championship contender, but that's a bit of an outlier in many respects.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
If Tom can't fight before the end of the summer, I do hope we see Pereira vs Volkov or Gane for the vacant HW title.
I believe this is the plan if Tom is out till International Fight Week, with Ulberg vs Jiri for the vacant 205 title.
Alpha_T83 said:
If Tom can't fight before the end of the summer, I do hope we see Pereira vs Volkov or Gane for the vacant HW title.
It really should be Volkov. The Gane eyepoke was God cosmically punishing the UFC for cooking the Volkov/Gane fight.
 
TheBulge said:
I always said Tom only has a 1-2 standing, but the fact that Gane of all people blocked his TD so easily was a real eye opener for me.

I think Pereira can take both of them now.
To be fair, Gane was blocking his takedowns by shoving his open hand in Tom's face, which I consider to be a foul. I think in the future you won't need to poke someone in the eyes to be committing a foul and warned for it. Shoving your open palm in someone's face WILL eventually be a foul.

So the real question is: Can Gane defend takedowns without this move? Because if he can't, we are going to see more eye pokes from him in the future. And eventually the UFC will be forced to deal with it.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
To be fair, Gane was blocking his takedowns by shoving his open hand in Tom's face, which I consider to be a foul. I think in the future you won't need to poke someone in the eyes to be committing a foul and warned for it. Shoving your open palm in someone's face WILL eventually be a foul.

So the real question is: Can Gane defend takedowns without this move? Because if he can't, we are going to see more eye pokes from him in the future. And eventually the UFC will be forced to deal with it.
Gane is a dirty bastard(I say this with a french accent) but he did stuff the biggest TD attempt very well. Before I saw that I really didn't think Pereira would be able to keep this fight standing against Tom. Also seeing Tom gas out so quickly was bad too, while Pereira has always had great stamina, pacing and stays dangerous every single round.

Tom is no Ngannou who has Grizzly Bear strength, or Jon Jones who can take you down 900 different ways. He is of a lower level. Everywhere.
 
TheBulge said:
Gane is a dirty bastard(I say this with a french accent) but he did stuff the biggest TD attempt very well. Before I saw that I really didn't think Pereira would be able to keep this fight standing against Tom. Also seeing Tom gas out so quickly was bad too, while Pereira has always had great stamina, pacing and stays dangerous every single round.

Tom is no Ngannou who has Grizzly Bear strength, or Jon Jones who can take you down 900 different ways. He is of a lower level. Everywhere.
IDK about "everywhere". He's faster than both of them. But I generally agree with you that Tom poses fewer overall threats than Jones or Ngannou did.

My criticism of Tom is that despite his obvious speed advantage, he's still a bit basic when it comes to his actual skills. I almost feel like he's rested a bit too much on his accomplishments, and not pushed himself to develop better and more diverse striking, that better takes advantage of his speed.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
IDK about "everywhere". He's faster than both of them. But I generally agree with you that Tom poses fewer overall threats than Jones or Ngannou did.

My criticism of Tom is that despite his obvious speed advantage, he's still a bit basic when it comes to his actual skills. I almost feel like he's rested a bit too much on his accomplishments, and not pushed himself to develop better and more diverse striking, that better takes advantage of his speed.
That's exactly how I see Tom. A very very basic fighter with above average attributes like speed and power. A solid 1-2, no TD skills, no special sub game, and lacking in heart/durability.

Pretty much he's just faster than the HW's who came after Stipe, DC, Ngannou and Jones. Pereira has waited them out and now he's left with a couple of lambs.
 
TheBulge said:
That's exactly how I see Tom. A very very basic fighter with above average attributes like speed and power. A solid 1-2, no TD skills, no special sub game, and lacking in heart/durability.

Pretty much he's just faster than the HW's who came after Stipe, DC, Ngannou and Jones. Pereira has waited them out and now he's left with a couple of lambs.
I think that's a bit overly harsh, but directionally correct.
 
Dionysian said:
A decade from now we will all look back at the 58 title shots of Gane as the dark ages of HW. It's a joke.

This shit wouldn't happen if the fanbase wouldn't eat up this WWE slop and ask for seconds and thirds
Its absolutely disgusting right now the UFC HW division, I can't believe how bad it is. Its really sad to see.

If we think back to the UFC HW 2010 roster it was so much fun, lots of very good fighters, the UFC 2010 HW roster was crazy good and stacked. Its really sad to see what its become now.

I honestly think if they closed the division no one would even notice, thats how depressing its got.
 
I read it as free win for Cyril. It's a free win for Cyril.

He got dropped by Tai but not battered. Dominant elite striking in that fight. Instant recovery from getting dropped.

He broke his leg vs Volkov. First fight he won like 5/5 rounds.


People really sleeping on Gane. He did so well vs Nganou.

You shall see the size difference if this happens
 
