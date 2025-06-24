Media Ciryl Gane hints at his next fight: "Everything is set in motion"

Sherdog if Ciryl wins and Jones goes on world wide media tour telling gloating


lemmings.gif

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Gane needs getting all the newest PS5 games downloaded in preparation for his grueling "training camp".
 
The actual most talented HW in MMA (Jones is a LHW). I truly believe lights Ngannou up in a rematch and the takedowns plan won't work for Ngannou again. On the feet, Ngannou didn't belong in there with Gane.

Tom is faster than Ngannou which makes him more dangerous, but almost certainly won't be as durable, so while Tom has a very significant puncher's chance, Gane could certainly take him out as well.

You don't need to be a BJJ wiz at HW and I think Gane's focus on wrestling the past few years will make all the difference. I don't consider the Volkov rematch to reflect reality due to the injury, just like I don't consider TJ vs Aljo a real fight.
 
never been a gane fan, but some of the aspinall fanboy crap they're starting up right now has got me on the verge of rooting for him when they fight.

'my hero's invincible, rah rah rah, he can't be beat.' until he loses a decision and within minutes it's 'aspinall's striking was always overrated,' etc etc. this place just never changes.
 
VAfan said:
never been a gane fan, but some of the aspinall fanboy crap they're starting up right now has got me on the verge of rooting for him when they fight.

'my hero's invincible, rah rah rah, he can't be beat.' until he loses a decision and within minutes it's 'aspinall's striking was always overrated,' etc etc. this place just never changes.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I don't know if he's unbeatable, so I'm not going to those levels of knob slobbing. He has looked pretty damn solid compared to most other HW fighters.

Gane has decent standup and is elusive on the feet, so if it stays standing it could get interesting. If Tom is able to grapple him, he's getting violated though.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Yeah, I don't know if he's unbeatable, so I'm not going to those levels of knob slobbing. He has looked pretty damn solid compared to most other HW fighters.

Gane has decent standup and is elusive on the feet, so if it stays standing it could get interesting. If Tom is able to grapple him, he's getting violated though.
Click to expand...
yep. there are guys in another thread right now who are saying he's going to starch gane easily on the feet, it's getting kinda silly. aspinall's a huge favorite but it's mostly because of what jones did to gane. i'd be pretty amazed if tom didn't take the fight to the ground within the first minute or two. don't know why he'd bother to dick around.
 
I can't help thinking back to those x-rays and thinking that an injury like that, even after it's healed, is potentially going to affect every front and roundhouse kick he throws with his left foot, every kick he throws with his right foot, his takedown defense, his ability to shoot a takedown, and who knows what else. He didn't wreck the first metatarsal or it would have been a lot worse, but the rest of that big toe was FUBAR right down to the ball joint. Not that he'd have much chance against Aspinall in any event, but he really should take a tune-up first to see how it holds up in a real fight.
 
He’s probably hired a new movement coach
Smart move
 
I have a feeling if Cyril fights Tom and can't knock him out early. He's gonna get arm triangled.
 
If this is the next fight then hopefully it happens ASAP, I don't want another long delay, UFC HW division needs some big time HW fights!! the division is supposed to exist (apparently). Lets see some fights. I hope it gets booked very quickly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,460
Messages
57,473,827
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top