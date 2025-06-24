Yeah, I don't know if he's unbeatable, so I'm not going to those levels of knob slobbing. He has looked pretty damn solid compared to most other HW fighters.never been a gane fan, but some of the aspinall fanboy crap they're starting up right now has got me on the verge of rooting for him when they fight.
'my hero's invincible, rah rah rah, he can't be beat.' until he loses a decision and within minutes it's 'aspinall's striking was always overrated,' etc etc. this place just never changes.
yep. there are guys in another thread right now who are saying he's going to starch gane easily on the feet, it's getting kinda silly. aspinall's a huge favorite but it's mostly because of what jones did to gane. i'd be pretty amazed if tom didn't take the fight to the ground within the first minute or two. don't know why he'd bother to dick around.
Gane has decent standup and is elusive on the feet, so if it stays standing it could get interesting. If Tom is able to grapple him, he's getting violated though.
head and arm triangle, first round. let's get the poll going.Aspinall by submission is the smart pick
No safe bet here though