As fans, we all need to see this fight. It will answer a lot of questions.
Can Aspinall implement some grappling? We haven't seen any since he blew his ACL.
Can Gane push him into deep waters? Aspinall has never been to the third round as a pro.
Aspinall vs Bladyes can't come soon enough either
Dude, if Aspinall beats Blaydes and Gane before getting the title, he'll have nobody left, that's the entire top 5, while Jones sits on the belt for a year and half after 1 fight and "defending" it against a guy outside the top 5 who has no wins over any active fighters.
Are you implying Gane is an "aggressive" striker? I have to disagree there. Although effective, he is perfectly fine winning a round throwing landing 5 or so pitter patter shots a minute and maybe one decent one for the opponent to land nothing, and win in the most boring way possible. Aspinall's striking style is far more explosive and aggressive.Gane should follow the Ankalaev routine. Just sit out until there's nobody left for Aspinall to fight and then cry that they are protecting him from the skilled agressive striker™. Oh, and only accept to fight him in france or something.
You're absolutely correct, I was just memeing
Why would he duck a TS against Tom? He fought Jon and Francis almost back to back. Doesn't make much sense to me for him to be scared of Tom at this point..lmao ciryl literally ducked a title shot vs Aspinall.