Media Ciryl Gane Fires Back At Tom Aspinall "He ONLY Accepts My Fights When I Can NOT Fight"

Anyone else wanna see this fight?
The France vs England and the style clash angle is still pretty interesting to me..

 
As fans, we all need to see this fight. It will answer a lot of questions.


Can Aspinall implement some grappling? We haven't seen any since he blew his ACL.

Can Gane push him into deep waters? Aspinall has never been to the third round as a pro.

Aspinall vs Bladyes can't come soon enough either
 
Dude, if Aspinall beats Blaydes and Gane before getting the title, he'll have nobody left, that's the entire top 5, while Jones sits on the belt for a year and half after 1 fight and "defending" it against a guy outside the top 5 who has no wins over any active fighters.
 
Guy who turned down a title shot complaining that champ doesn't want to wait around to fight on a rare hypothetical occasion when he may supposedly fight.

The entitlement of Gane and Ankalaev that they think the champ owes it to them to accommodate their preferred schedule rather than stay active is wild to me.
 
Gane rejected the fight with aspinall. It’s a fact. He cannot deny reality.

Aspinall is the interim champ now, seeking to be the real champ. That’s his priority now. Gane is irrelevant.
 
Gamer007 said:
As fans, we all need to see this fight. It will answer a lot of questions.


Can Aspinall implement some grappling? We haven't seen any since he blew his ACL.

Can Gane push him into deep waters? Aspinall has never been to the third round as a pro.

Aspinall vs Bladyes can't come soon enough either
Aspinall has to get by Blaydes first, no easy task
 
Gane should follow the Ankalaev routine. Just sit out until there's nobody left for Aspinall to fight and then cry that they are protecting him from the skilled agressive striker™. Oh, and only accept to fight him in france or something.
 
nostradumbass said:
Dude, if Aspinall beats Blaydes and Gane before getting the title, he'll have nobody left, that's the entire top 5, while Jones sits on the belt for a year and half after 1 fight and "defending" it against a guy outside the top 5 who has no wins over any active fighters.
If Jones returns in November as expected this will be Aspinall's only defense of the interim title. Gane is already booked to rematch Volkov in October.
 
kkthx said:
Gane should follow the Ankalaev routine. Just sit out until there's nobody left for Aspinall to fight and then cry that they are protecting him from the skilled agressive striker™. Oh, and only accept to fight him in france or something.
Are you implying Gane is an "aggressive" striker? I have to disagree there. Although effective, he is perfectly fine winning a round throwing landing 5 or so pitter patter shots a minute and maybe one decent one for the opponent to land nothing, and win in the most boring way possible. Aspinall's striking style is far more explosive and aggressive.
 
Portland8242 said:
Are you implying Gane is an "aggressive" striker? I have to disagree there. Although effective, he is perfectly fine winning a round throwing landing 5 or so pitter patter shots a minute and maybe one decent one for the opponent to land nothing, and win in the most boring way possible. Aspinall's striking style is far more explosive and aggressive.
You're absolutely correct, I was just memeing
 
I never thought either guy was ducking. Hate Gane all you want, but he still showed up in cage for Ngannou and Jones when it came to it. Aspinall is on fire of course, I don't see why he wouldn't fight Gane.
 
Gane is one of the few heavyweights that has won by heel hook.



Aspinall is one of the few that has lost by heel hook.

f635525a087c4c828a735e7a22988195-ezgif-com-optimize.gif


It would funny if Gane makes Aspinall tap to a heel hook again.
 
