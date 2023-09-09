Darkballs said: Who exactly are you talking about? So far this is nothing but two gimmick accounts and a CT'er in this thread. And so far they've done nothing but agree with this guys opinion.



Who are the "statists" that you are complaining about? Click to expand...

You have to admit though. This is some epic gaslighting. You know these chuds were all in on the Iraq invasion if you asked them in the early 2000s you know that that Colemanwhatever guy was drinking bud lights and belting out “American Soldier” at the local bar.Now he is pretending he was against it the whole time. It’s not just him though. The whole Maga muppet crew is doing it and bringing it up as a reason to not support Ukraine. Yet it was only young democrats in the 2000s that didn’t support it.. and we’re actually vilified for it. Now these chuds are trying to steal that victimhood. It’s so stupid it’s impressive