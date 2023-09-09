Social CIA Operator openly admitting WMD in Iraq is a fraud

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,370
Reaction score
10,346
Probably every neckbeard's idea of what an alpha is, and every politician's idea of what a patriot is, pretty much stating what is obvious and that it's was all about money.


It used to be treasonous to talk about Iraq that way 20 years ago, now even the guys who are perceived to be heroes openly mock their 'calling'.

Now, I wonder what is considered treasonous to talk about today, but be openly mocked 20 years later?
d41586-022-02301-x_23388750.jpg
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Probably every neckbeard's idea of what an alpha is, and every politician's idea of what a patriot is, pretty much stating what is obvious and that it's was all about money.


It used to be treasonous to talk about Iraq that way 20 years ago, now even the guys who are perceived to be heroes openly mock their 'calling'.


Now, I wonder what is considered treasonous to talk about today, but be openly mocked 20 years later?
d41586-022-02301-x_23388750.jpg
Click to expand...

Like you already mentioned, anybody with half a brain cell already knew Iraq was not about WMDs, and those who don’t have half a brain cell will continue to deny the reality of the situation.

Interestingly, in hindsight it’s amazing that the WMD rationale was enough to launch the war, and that most people (myself included) were gullible enough to along with it.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Intelligence institutions engaged in a nonstop act of lying and manipulation at the cost of countless lives, supported by useful idiots? Surely that cannot be. People say you're a conspiracy nut if you claim that.
Click to expand...
“That surely hasn’t happened since Iraq, and certainly not happening now” say all the Statist dupes cheering on the latest rounds of death and destruction.
 
PhitePhan said:
“That surely hasn’t happened since Iraq, and certainly not happening now” say all the Statist dupes cheering on the latest rounds of death and destruction.
Click to expand...
The amount of bootlickers these days amazes me. These morons will support gulags if the government would fill them with people they don't like. Absolute dogshit humans.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
The amount of bootlickers these days amazes me. These morons will support gulags if the government would fill them with people they don't like. Absolute dogshit humans.
Click to expand...

Who exactly are you talking about? So far this is nothing but two gimmick accounts and a CT'er in this thread. And so far they've done nothing but agree with this guys opinion.

Who are the "statists" that you are complaining about?
 
Darkballs said:
Who exactly are you talking about? So far this is nothing but two gimmick accounts and a CT'er in this thread. And so far they've done nothing but agree with this guys opinion.

Who are the "statists" that you are complaining about?
Click to expand...

these days it's the left sucking off the machine so i wonder who it could be.
 
Darkballs said:
Who exactly are you talking about? So far this is nothing but two gimmick accounts and a CT'er in this thread. And so far they've done nothing but agree with this guys opinion.

Who are the "statists" that you are complaining about?
Click to expand...
You have to admit though. This is some epic gaslighting. You know these chuds were all in on the Iraq invasion if you asked them in the early 2000s you know that that Colemanwhatever guy was drinking bud lights and belting out “American Soldier” at the local bar.

Now he is pretending he was against it the whole time. It’s not just him though. The whole Maga muppet crew is doing it and bringing it up as a reason to not support Ukraine. Yet it was only young democrats in the 2000s that didn’t support it.. and we’re actually vilified for it. Now these chuds are trying to steal that victimhood. It’s so stupid it’s impressive
 
Last edited:
I've posted it on here before but if you google "Office of Special Plans" you get a pretty good idea of the shit housery that went on behind the scenes to subvert the democratic process.

People blame Bush but he was a naive stooge. Rumsfeld and Cheney however should be swinging from the gibbet.


The agency, called the Office of Special Plans (OSP), was set up by the defence secretary, Donald Rumsfeld, to second-guess CIA information and operated under the patronage of hardline conservatives in the top rungs of the administration, the Pentagon and at the White House, including Vice-President Dick Cheney.

The ideologically driven network functioned like a shadow government, much of it off the official payroll and beyond congressional oversight. But it proved powerful enough to prevail in a struggle with the State Department and the CIA by establishing a justification for war.
 
Last edited:
SSgt Dickweed said:
Probably every neckbeard's idea of what an alpha is, and every politician's idea of what a patriot is, pretty much stating what is obvious and that it's was all about money.


It used to be treasonous to talk about Iraq that way 20 years ago, now even the guys who are perceived to be heroes openly mock their 'calling'.

Now, I wonder what is considered treasonous to talk about today, but be openly mocked 20 years later?
d41586-022-02301-x_23388750.jpg
Click to expand...

It wasn't primarily about money, it was about reshaping the Middle East for Israel's benefit, but no one of any stature could publicly say that. So the critics resorted to saying it was for oil.
 
Darkballs said:
Who exactly are you talking about? So far this is nothing but two gimmick accounts and a CT'er in this thread. And so far they've done nothing but agree with this guys opinion.

Who are the "statists" that you are complaining about?
Click to expand...

They may be referring to people that clamor for indicting Trump, Hillary, Biden, etc. for emails, files and phone calls but don't clamor to go after those responsible for the WMD scandal, the DEA manufactured drug war, blah blah blah. They only interact with the DOJ's resources if it's an enemy of the state, not when it's enemies of the people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International A CIA-backed 1953 coup in Iran haunts the country with people still trying to make sense of it
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
moreorless87
moreorless87

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,847
Messages
55,029,842
Members
174,558
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top