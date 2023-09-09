SSgt Dickweed
Probably every neckbeard's idea of what an alpha is, and every politician's idea of what a patriot is, pretty much stating what is obvious and that it's was all about money.
It used to be treasonous to talk about Iraq that way 20 years ago, now even the guys who are perceived to be heroes openly mock their 'calling'.
Now, I wonder what is considered treasonous to talk about today, but be openly mocked 20 years later?
