CIA and foreign intelligence agencies illegally targeted 26 Trump associates before 2016 Russia collusion claims: report
nypost.com
The US Intelligence Community asked foreign spy agencies to surveil 26 associates of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which triggered the allegations that the former president’s campaign had been colluding with Russia, according to a report.
Former CIA Director John Brennan identified and presented the targets to the US’s intelligence-sharing partners in the so-called “Five Eyes” agencies – the intelligence-gathering organizations in the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – according to a report published Monday on Michael Shellenberger’s Public Substack.
The report by independent journalists Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag has not been confirmed by The Post.
They cite multiple unnamed sources, including ones close to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, led by Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio).
"They were making contacts and bumping Trump people going back to March 2016,” a source told the outlet. “They were sending people around the UK, Australia, Italy — the Mossad in Italy. The MI6 was working at an intelligence school they had set up.”
A GCHQ spokesperson told the outlet that claims it was “asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense.”
Intelligence related to the alleged surveillance effort is housed in a “10-inch binder,” according to the outlet, which Trump, 77, ordered to be declassified at the end of his presidency and could contain evidence that “multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.”
Turner’s office did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.
The whereabouts of the alleged thick binder are unknown.
The Trump campaign and the CIA did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment.
The Obama administration was illegally spying on Donald Trump and his associates. Not surprising so this means Trump was correct when he Obama was spying on him.