Crime CIA and foreign intelligence agencies illegally targeted 26 Trump associates before 2016 Russia collusion claims: report

CIA and foreign intelligence agencies illegally targeted 26 Trump associates before 2016 Russia collusion claims: report

The US Intelligence Community asked foreign spy agencies to surveil 26 associates of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which triggered the allegations that the former president’s cam…
The US Intelligence Community asked foreign spy agencies to surveil 26 associates of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which triggered the allegations that the former president’s campaign had been colluding with Russia, according to a report.

Former CIA Director John Brennan identified and presented the targets to the US’s intelligence-sharing partners in the so-called “Five Eyes” agencies – the intelligence-gathering organizations in the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – according to a report published Monday on Michael Shellenberger’s Public Substack.

The report by independent journalists Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag has not been confirmed by The Post.

They cite multiple unnamed sources, including ones close to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, led by Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio).

"They were making contacts and bumping Trump people going back to March 2016,” a source told the outlet. “They were sending people around the UK, Australia, Italy — the Mossad in Italy. The MI6 was working at an intelligence school they had set up.”

A GCHQ spokesperson told the outlet that claims it was “asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense.”

Intelligence related to the alleged surveillance effort is housed in a “10-inch binder,” according to the outlet, which Trump, 77, ordered to be declassified at the end of his presidency and could contain evidence that “multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.”

Turner’s office did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The whereabouts of the alleged thick binder are unknown.

The Trump campaign and the CIA did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment.

The Obama administration was illegally spying on Donald Trump and his associates. Not surprising so this means Trump was correct when he Obama was spying on him.
 
LMAO @ the New York Post.

I think I will wait for a source that isn't a solid waste processor.

"The report by independent journalists Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag has not been confirmed by The Post."

AAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA totally worth making a thread over. Way to go, TS!
 
Andy Capp said:
LMAO @ the New York Post.

I think I will wait for a source that isn't a solid waste processor.

"The report by independent journalists Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag has not been confirmed by The Post."

AAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA totally worth making a thread over. Way to go, TS!
Take a breath brother, you are going off the deep end.
 
Andy Capp said:
LMAO @ the New York Post.

I think I will wait for a source that isn't a solid waste processor.

"The report by independent journalists Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag has not been confirmed by The Post."

AAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA totally worth making a thread over. Way to go, TS!
They are far more trustworthy than mainstream corporate journalists.
 
Last year, John Durham, a special prosecutor for the Department of Justice (DOJ), concluded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should never have opened its investigation of alleged collusion by then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Russia in late July of 2016.

Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.

The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record.

Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

After Public and Racket had been told that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target, a source confirmed that the IC had “identified [them] as people to ‘bump,’ or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation.”

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.

If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.

Here Matt explains the Russia expose.
 
White Whale said:
They are far more trustworthy than mainstream corporate journalists.
I intended to place equal emphasis on the "has not be confirmed by the Post" part, just an oversight.

Even the NY Post, which takes anonymous tips from Trump's lawyers and runs stories based on them wouldn't run this story without that disclaimer. What does that suggest to you?
 
White Whale said:
Last year, John Durham, a special prosecutor for the Department of Justice (DOJ), concluded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should never have opened its investigation of alleged collusion by then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Russia in late July of 2016.

Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.

The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record.

Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

After Public and Racket had been told that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target, a source confirmed that the IC had “identified [them] as people to ‘bump,’ or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation.”

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.

If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.

LOL so from unverified claims in the NY Post, they've moved on to Substack where they don't have to verify anything prior to publishing either. Seriously, now: what conclusion do you draw from that, pray tell?
 
Andy Capp said:
LOL so from unverified claims in the NY Post, they've moved on to Substack where they don't have to verify anything prior to publishing either. Seriously, now: what conclusion do you draw from that, pray tell?
Matt Taibbi has won awards for journalism and writing NYT best selling books and he is not a Trump fan.
 
White Whale said:
Matt Taibbi has won awards for journalism and writing NYT best selling books and he is not a Trump fan.
That doesn't counter anything I said. If it were any more than rumor and speculation and if he's such a respected journalist, why would he have taken it to the New York Post--who disclaimed they couldn't verify the claims--and/or Substack first?

Are you going to dodge this question for a third time?
 
My prediction is that the entire report is full of half truths, exaggerations, and rumors with nothing to back them up.
 
