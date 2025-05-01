Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 107,720
- Reaction score
- 192,928
The Chute Boxe leader returned to Brazil on Tuesday after cornering Ian Garry to a unanimous decision triumph over Carlos Prates in the UFC on ESPN 66 main event and shared some of the strategy that helped propel “The Future” to victory.
“Prates is such a tough striker,” Lima told Sherdog.com. “Our main goal was to keep moving and avoid his main strikes as well as eliminate his left side. That's why the high kicks were so important to inhibit his straight punches and keep him aware that he could be high kicked. Everything happened as we planned and, in my opinion, he won Rounds 1,2,3 and 4.”
Lima confirmed that Garry emerged from the fight injury free, so he will be ready to be the backup fighter for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10.
Lima also commented on the controversy that occurred with Fighting Nerds members backstage at UFC Kansas City — one that had some Brazilian media comparing the new rivalry to the one between Brazilian Top Team and Chute Boxe during the Pride Fighting Championships era.
“There is no rivalry. There is no way to compare,” Lima said. “Anyone who lived BTT and Chute Boxe in the Pride era or the Luta-Livre and jiu-jitsu in Rio de Janeiro´s streets in ‘80s knows the meaning of real rivalry. What we have with The Fighting Nerds is competition — even though I have an excellent relationship with most members of the team. We want to win no matter who is on the other side if, whether it’s AKA, ATT, or Fighting Nerds. Furthermore, in a time when the Russians are growing in the sport, it makes no sense to me to create a marketing rivalry between Brazilian teams.”
Concerning the return of Charles Oliveira, Lima said that they are still waiting anxiously for a UFC call.
“Everybody knows that Charles wants to fight for the belt during International Fight Week,” Lima said.
However, Lima himself prefers Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria, who recently vacated the featherweight crown to move up to 155 pounds.
“Charles wants to fight for the belt, no matter if it's against Topuria or [Islam] Makhachev,” Lima said. “But since you asked me who would be a better selling fight, I have to answer Topuria. He is doing an excellent job promoting his arrival in the new division. On the other hand, Makhachev disappeared a little bit from the spotlight with his indecision. One day he wants to go up, another day he wants Topuria, another day [Justin] Gaethje. That's not good for the sport. But we are doing our part getting ready for the UFC’s call.”
READ HERE
Chute Boxe Coach Prefers Topuria Over Makhachev as Next Foe for Charles Oliveira
It was a successful trip to Kansas City this past weekend for for Diego Lima.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh