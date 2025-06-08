Opinion Church

Ladies and Gentlemen, there have been things going on in my life, and I feel a "call back" for returning to my Christian faith 100% , and family environment. The problem is "Sunday morning"(cue Nirvana) seemingly anywhere seems like a pre-planned/robotic message about "social issues" with a sing-along intermixed (Which it is, I attended Bible School). It rings so hollow even when interacting with other "believers" looking for growth, and guidance). It's a BS structure, because the pastor is delivering a generic"pre-planned message', to a mixed audience of diehards/newbies(and everything in between), while also appealing to "Will you return next week, and are you willing to risk your eternal salvation if you don't or if you feel that I'm wrong saying this?"
 
Seems like you just need a different Church culture.

There's this really great one called the Church of Scientology. It's so good a lot of celebrities go to it and you can also get lots of sex from the members too. Really changed my life personally.

Here's proof actual celebrities go to the Church. DM me if interested.

tom-cruise-church-scientology.jpg
 
