Nameless Ghoul
@Silver
Jan 22, 2014
- 11,056
- 6,700
Ladies and Gentlemen, there have been things going on in my life, and I feel a "call back" for returning to my Christian faith 100% , and family environment. The problem is "Sunday morning"(cue Nirvana) seemingly anywhere seems like a pre-planned/robotic message about "social issues" with a sing-along intermixed (Which it is, I attended Bible School). It rings so hollow even when interacting with other "believers" looking for growth, and guidance). It's a BS structure, because the pastor is delivering a generic"pre-planned message', to a mixed audience of diehards/newbies(and everything in between), while also appealing to "Will you return next week, and are you willing to risk your eternal salvation if you don't or if you feel that I'm wrong saying this?"