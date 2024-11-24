Pliny Pete
Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2014
- Messages
- 61,200
- Reaction score
- 105,073
Grew up watching his various game shows and still enjoy them sometimes on the retro tv channels, it's because of those shows that I grew up thinking sex was called whoopee LoL
So long, Chuck, see ya in 2 and 2
Legendary game show host Chuck Woolery -- best known for being the first host of "Wheel of Fortune" -- has passed away ... TMZ has confirmed.
Chuck was also the host of the wildly successful dating show, "Love Connection," for a dozen years.
Chuck's longtime friend and podcast cohost Mark Young tells TMZ ... Chuck was home in Texas with his wife when she said he wasn't feeling well and went to lie down.
She came back to the room a short time later and said he was having trouble breathing. 911 was called, but Woolery did not make it.
Game show enthusiasts will be very familiar with Chuck's work ... with Woolery's big break coming in 1975 when he became the first host of "Wheel of Fortune."
He hosted the show until 1981 when he left due to a salary dispute and Pat Sajak took over the job. He went on to host "Love Connection," "Scrabble" and a revival of "The Dating Game."
Woolery made appearances as himself on a few different TV shows over the years ... including the movie "Cold Feet" and the sitcoms "227" and "Scrubs." He also had a small music career, playing mostly country.
Chuck is survived by his wife Kim and his children, Katherine, Melissa, Michael and Sean. He was 83.
RIP
So long, Chuck, see ya in 2 and 2
Legendary game show host Chuck Woolery -- best known for being the first host of "Wheel of Fortune" -- has passed away ... TMZ has confirmed.
Chuck was also the host of the wildly successful dating show, "Love Connection," for a dozen years.
Chuck's longtime friend and podcast cohost Mark Young tells TMZ ... Chuck was home in Texas with his wife when she said he wasn't feeling well and went to lie down.
She came back to the room a short time later and said he was having trouble breathing. 911 was called, but Woolery did not make it.
Game show enthusiasts will be very familiar with Chuck's work ... with Woolery's big break coming in 1975 when he became the first host of "Wheel of Fortune."
He hosted the show until 1981 when he left due to a salary dispute and Pat Sajak took over the job. He went on to host "Love Connection," "Scrabble" and a revival of "The Dating Game."
Woolery made appearances as himself on a few different TV shows over the years ... including the movie "Cold Feet" and the sitcoms "227" and "Scrubs." He also had a small music career, playing mostly country.
Chuck is survived by his wife Kim and his children, Katherine, Melissa, Michael and Sean. He was 83.
RIP