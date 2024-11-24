News Chuck Woolery Dead At 83

Grew up watching his various game shows and still enjoy them sometimes on the retro tv channels, it's because of those shows that I grew up thinking sex was called whoopee LoL
So long, Chuck, see ya in 2 and 2




Legendary game show host Chuck Woolery -- best known for being the first host of "Wheel of Fortune" -- has passed away ... TMZ has confirmed.

Chuck was also the host of the wildly successful dating show, "Love Connection," for a dozen years.

Chuck's longtime friend and podcast cohost Mark Young tells TMZ ... Chuck was home in Texas with his wife when she said he wasn't feeling well and went to lie down.

She came back to the room a short time later and said he was having trouble breathing. 911 was called, but Woolery did not make it.




Game show enthusiasts will be very familiar with Chuck's work ... with Woolery's big break coming in 1975 when he became the first host of "Wheel of Fortune."

He hosted the show until 1981 when he left due to a salary dispute and Pat Sajak took over the job. He went on to host "Love Connection," "Scrabble" and a revival of "The Dating Game."

Woolery made appearances as himself on a few different TV shows over the years ... including the movie "Cold Feet" and the sitcoms "227" and "Scrubs." He also had a small music career, playing mostly country.

Chuck is survived by his wife Kim and his children, Katherine, Melissa, Michael and Sean. He was 83.


RIP
 
He had a fascinating career


Chuck Woolery, Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Love Connection,’ Dies at 83

He also did some acting and was a singer in a band that had a Top 40 hit, "Naturally Stoned," in 1968.
That was a hell of a date right there. Met at a 7-11. He was wearing shorts and a tank top. She pulled a whip out of her trunk and started whipping soda cans. They shopped for skulls. Had shots and toweled each other off after dancing. Then she drops him off on the freeway.

That's a meth date if I've ever heard of one.
 
Holy shit, I've never really had dyslexia but I read that as 38


Early onset Alzheimer's?
 
R.I.P. Chuck! Didn’t know till recently this year that he was a Republican/Trump supporter. I believe he got black balled in Hollyweird. Liked him even more when I heard that news. Down with Hollyweird, Up with Chuck!
 
Damn, I guess his double life as a spy finally caught up to him.
RIP American hero.
 
Grew up watching his various game shows and still enjoy them sometimes on the retro tv channels, it's because of those shows that I grew up thinking sex was called whoopee LoL
So long, Chuck, see ya in 2 and 2




wheel of fortune chuck woolery


The Dating Game chuck woolery


Like EVERY great pop culture figure, he was immortalized in a Beastie Boys lyric.

 
One of those guys where I was too young to really know about him, but I was aware of him and have seen cameos here and there. RIP
 
RIP. My Dad and Stepmom always watched Love Connection. That was a super entertaining show. Seems like Pat Sajak is the last of the old guard left. No Barker, no Trebek, no Regis, and no Chuck.
 
