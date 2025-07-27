  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chuck Lidell's brain damage

Chayanne

At one point, Chuck Liddell was the most feared name in MMA—an icon of brutality, power, and dominance. But behind the knockouts and glory was a price no one wanted to talk about. Now at 55, Chuck is dealing with the devastating consequences of a lifetime of wars inside the cage. From memory loss and slurred speech to heartbreaking public appearances, fans are finally realizing just how much the sport took from him. This is the tragic reality behind the legend of The Iceman. Watch until the end for the emotional truth.
 
