Chuck E. Cheese opens new locations with arcades targeting adults

With locations coast to coast, the new brand blends cutting-edge play with classic favorites for a one-of-a-kind experience
Company Press Release said:
DALLAS (June 30, 2025) — Chuck E. Cheese, the iconic name behind America’s favorite arcade and family entertainment centers, is stepping into a new era with the launch of Chuck’s Arcade™. This bold new arcade concept from Chuck E. Cheese combines classic games and the hottest new games alongside iconic animatronic characters.

The arcade was created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens, the symphony of digital soundtracks and the thrill of chasing high scores with friends long into the night. Chuck’s Arcade™ is a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great...

Chuck’s Arcade™ locations are now open in major malls across the country including in St. Petersburg, Florida; Trumbull, Connecticut; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Victor, New York; Buford, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire; and St. Louis — with more locations on the horizon...

While the focus is on cutting-edge play, Chuck’s Arcade™ also features a curated collection of retro legends— think Ms. Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Mortal Kombat®, Donkey Kong® and Centipede®—offering a nod to the games that shaped generations. It’s a fresh, modern arcade experience, providing what’s next in arcade entertainment with just enough nostalgia for anyone looking to relive a classic high-score chase.

As Chuck E. Cheese approaches its 50th anniversary, the brand is expanding with 10 Chuck’s Arcade™ locations across eight states—including the one-of-a-kind Chuck’s Arcade and Pizzeria in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring original artwork spanning the history of Chuck E. Cheese and a full menu. Every Chuck’s Arcade™ offers a unique environment, with a distinct lineup of today’s hottest games and a rotating mix of retro classics. No two locations are exactly alike.

Adding to the experience, each arcade is overseen by an animatronic character such as Chuck E. Cheese or one of the other characters from Munch’s Make Believe Band —historic figures from the brand’s past, now standing watch as a nostalgic nod rather than performing. Select locations also feature exclusive retro-themed merchandise: classic logo apparel, collectible toys, novelty candy and prize redemption items, all celebrating the magic of winning that fans have always loved.
City
State
Address

St. Petersburg
Florida
2287 Tyrone Square

Buford
Georgia
3333 Buford Dr.

Kansas City
Missouri
8809 State Line Rd.

Nashua
New Hampshire
310 Daniel Webster Hwy

Salem
New Hampshire
99 Rockingham Park Blvd

Victor
New York
7979 Pittsford-Victor Road (Route 96)

Oklahoma City
Oklahoma
1901 Northwest Expy

Tulsa
Oklahoma
7021 S Memorial Dr.

El Paso
Texas
8401 Gateway Blvd W

Brea (Coming Soon)
California
1065 Brea Mall


I love the touch where they made the air ventilation system look like Super Mario pipes-- at least in one of the locations.
That's actually pretty cool. Maybe arcades are making a comeback. There's an arcade that opened up a year ago in a dead mall near my home. It's like the only thing people go there for now. It's 20 bucks to play as long as you want. Haven't been there myself but sounds like a good deal.
 
