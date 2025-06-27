Chuck Adams' Cover of "Iris" By Goo Goo Dolls Wins Hearts And Receives A Standing Ovation | AGT 2025

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,685
- Reaction score
- 51,559
Really powerful performance, made it his own.
One of the most overrated songs ever.
Got to be in the Top10.
I want to fight you.
Iris is my favorite song of all time..... followed by: Natalie Imbruglia's Torn, and Six Pence None the Richer's Kiss me.
Iris was number 1 for 18 weeks straight (a then record).No one would know about those songs if it wasn't for VH1.
Iris was number 1 for 18 weeks straight (a then record).
Goo Goo Dolls and Matchbox 20 are the soundtracks of my youth.
Really powerful performance, made it his own.
Better get back on that test, budI want to fight you.
Iris is my favorite song of all time..... followed by: Natalie Imbruglia's Torn, and Six Pence None the Richer's Kiss me.
I have Yourself or Someone Like you on vinyl. I like Goo Goo Dolls too. I've seen them before and they put on a good show.Iris was number 1 for 18 weeks straight (a then record).
Goo Goo Dolls and Matchbox 20 are the soundtracks of my youth.