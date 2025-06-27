Chuck Adams' Cover of "Iris" By Goo Goo Dolls Wins Hearts And Receives A Standing Ovation | AGT 2025

This has got to be the most covered song on talent shows by a country mile.

I've lost count of the amount of times it's been on X Factor and Britain's got Talent.
 
Not going to lie... Just like a Chris Stapleton song... it doesn't sound right by anyone else.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
One of the most overrated songs ever.
Got to be in the Top10.
I want to fight you.

Iris is my favorite song of all time..... followed by: Natalie Imbruglia's Torn, and Six Pence None the Richer's Kiss me.
 
Brampton_Boy said:
Iris was number 1 for 18 weeks straight (a then record).

Goo Goo Dolls and Matchbox 20 are the soundtracks of my youth.
All of the above are overrated.

...

'All Of The Above'... Sounds like the name of a shitty band that would be played in VH1.
 
Brampton_Boy said:
I want to fight you.

Iris is my favorite song of all time..... followed by: Natalie Imbruglia's Torn, and Six Pence None the Richer's Kiss me.
Better get back on that test, bud
 
Brampton_Boy said:
Iris was number 1 for 18 weeks straight (a then record).

Goo Goo Dolls and Matchbox 20 are the soundtracks of my youth.
I have Yourself or Someone Like you on vinyl. I like Goo Goo Dolls too. I've seen them before and they put on a good show.

But that doesn't take away from that song being overplayed and overrated. I get the appeal and I can see why it was so popular, but Slide is a better song than Iris.
 
