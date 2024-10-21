Movies Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY (IMAX Tickets on Sale July 17 - One Year Before Film's Release, post #128)

Update: October 21, 2024

Tom Holland to Star in Christopher Nolan's Latest Film from Universal with July 17, 2026 Release Date

Tom-Holland-Christopher-Nolan-Split-Getty-H-2024.jpg


Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's latest feature, joining Matt Damon in the top secret venture. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day (although it’s unclear whether it’s set in the past or the future). Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

The new feature reunites Nolan with the studio that made his drama Oppenheimer and propelled him to his first Oscars. He won best director and got a best picture statue as producer on the film, which earned a staggering $976 million worldwide.

Oppenheimer was the first time the filmmaker worked with Universal, a relationship forged after Nolan publicly split with longtime home Warner Bros. in late 2020. While Oppenheimer was picked up by Universal in an open auction setting, this new project ended up going straight to the studio, according to sources.

And while Damon is a part of the Nolan ensemble of players, having worked with the filmmaker for Oppenheimer and 2014’s Interstellar, this will be Holland’s first time with the lauded director.

Holland’s boarding may come with some ripple effects. Sources say that the actor will spend next year juggling this project as well as Spider-Man 4, with a likely stop for Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man 4 was delayed enough that Holland’s co-star Zendaya will now be shooting Dune 3 in early 2026 rather than next year.

Tom Holland to Star in Christopher Nolan's Latest Film

Matt Damon is already on the call sheet for the top secret feature that Universal will open in 2026.
Nice. Whatever it is, its gonna be worth my attention.

Kinda hope after a period biopic he does a futuristic sci fi. He's often talked about the influence Blade Runner had on him so I'd be really excited if he did a dark, dystopian sci fi flick in a similar vein. After Oppenheimer I think he's probably just gonna get a blank check to do whatever the hell he wants, so I hope he bangs out something he's been thinking about for decades.
 
Very much a rumor, but a source is saying the next movie is gonna be a period piece vampire movie.


Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Could Be A Horror Film – With A Killer Twist - SlashFilm

Christopher Nolan's next movie is rumored to be a 1920s vampire horror starring Tom Holland and Matt Damon and we really hope the rumor's true.
Well, that's going to change thanks to "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan, whose 2026 mystery movie is allegedly going to be a vampire period piece starring Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Let me be explicitly clear in noting that a Christopher Nolan vampire movie is still very much a rumor, but it's being reported by former /Film writer and current iO9 and Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier. We know in our heart of hearts that Lussier wouldn't report on something like this unless the rumor had legs, so we're sharing the information with you all knowing that Nolan could pop online tomorrow and be like, "Actually, I'm directing a dramatic retelling of the Leopold and Loeb murders set in Silicon Valley" and we'll all be equally as excited. (For the record, that last part is not an active rumor, I just invented a dream project as a hypothetical because sometimes it's fun to use /Film as my own diary.)

Read More: https://www.slashfilm.com/1693926/christopher-nolan-next-movie-1920s-vampire-horror-project/
Seems pretty pie in the sky, but I'd definitely love it. If this is his choice, Im sure theres some sort of angle he's going for beyond simply blood drinking vampires.
 
I hope the rumor about it being a Blue Thunder-type action movie is true.
 
He used to be my favorite director but he's on a losing streak with Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer.

Hopefully he convinces his brother to help him with the script. Jonathan's one of the best writers working today.
 
Fedorgasm said:
He used to be my favorite director but he's on a losing streak with Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer.

Hopefully he convinces his brother to help him with the script. Jonathan's one of the best writers working today.
I didn't think Dunkirk was a bad movie, per se. Just boring. It's not one I ever need to revisit again.

Tenet has got to be Nolan's worst movie. It was pretty dreadful by Nolan standards.

I've only seen the first probably 30 minutes of Oppenheimer and I was actually hooked. I've been waiting to see the rest of it.

But yeah, I want Nolan to go back to making movies like Inception and Batman Begins/The Dark Knight again. Movies that are good. And awesome. And entertaining as all hell. With a great lead. I can get behind Damon, but Holland??
Tom Holland is a decent actor but he doesn't seem like leading man material. He's pretty good as a side character, like in Z.
 
Bob Gray said:
Dunkirk and Oppenheimer are not bad movies. But they are bad Nolan movies. They're both pedestrian films that I'd expect from other directors, not him.

Tenet is just a bad movie
 
Update: November 8, 2024

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Join the Cast of Christopher Nolan's Next Film

gxIo0nr.png


Christopher Nolan is adding more A-listers to his latest film, with Zendaya and Anne Hathaway joining the cast of the director’s next feature.

Zendaya will join her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland in the untitled Nolan feature that will also star Matt Damon. As for Hathaway, she will be reuniting with Nolan, having previously worked with the director on the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.

Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

The new feature reunites Nolan with the studio that made his drama Oppenheimer, which earned a staggering $976 million worldwide. Oppenheimer was the first time the filmmaker worked with Universal, a relationship forged after Nolan publicly split with longtime home Warner Bros. in late 2020. While Oppenheimer was picked up by Universal in an open auction setting, this new project ended up going straight to the studio, according to sources.

Zendaya is currently in the middle of an awards season that has her campaigning with two films, Dune: Part 2 and Challengers. She is currently filming the A24 feature The Drama, starring opposite Robert Pattinson and Alana Haim.

Hathaway was last seen in the popular Amazon title The Idea of You. Her upcoming slate includes the David Lowery film Mother Mary and Warner Bros. title Flowervale Street from Bad Robot.

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway Join Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

Matt Damon and Tom Holland are set for the Universal feature that is due out in 2026.
Ugh, Tom Holland and Zendaya? Keep these annoying new "it" kids out of Nolan's movies. And no way he's making a vampire period piece. That's the kind of bullshit that a secretive dude like him would use as cover for whatever he's really making.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Ugh, Tom Holland and Zendaya? Keep these annoying new "it" kids out of Nolan's movies. And no way he's making a vampire period piece. That's the kind of bullshit that a secretive dude like him would use as cover for whatever he's really making.
Eh, if he needs younger actors I dont mind. At least with Holland. Zendaya is pretty overrated to me, though. But she was good in Dune, tbf.
 
Bob Gray said:
Eh, if he needs younger actors I dont mind. At least with Holland. Zendaya is pretty overrated to me, though. But she was good in Dune, tbf.
The Dune movies suck and she sucks in them. She's a terrible actress. Completely wooden and blank-faced, no emotionality whatsoever. I frankly don't "get" her, and I definitely don't want her ruining a Nolan movie.
 
