Movies Christopher Nolan or Quentin Tarantino - Who's the superior film director?

  • Christopher Nolan

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Quentin Tarantino

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Takes Two To Tango

In terms of movies they've directed and created.

Who do you say is better?

They are two of the best in what they do. They're not as versatile as like a Stanley Kubrick or Steven Spielberg.

But they are geniuses in their own rights.

what-should-be-my-first-tarantino-film-v0-6zdeymift1cc1.jpeg


4itrud643hpb1.jpg
 
