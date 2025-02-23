Christmas Truce of 1914, World War I - For Sharing, For Peace - (One of the greatest commercials?)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I just found about this yesterday, amazing commercial based on a true story.
Imagine having a truce on Christmas day and than start fighting again after.
That would be fucked up.
It's understandable back than, because deserters would get killed I believe.
