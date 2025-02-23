  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Christmas Truce of 1914, World War I - For Sharing, For Peace - (One of the greatest commercials?)

One of the greatest commercials?

  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,981
Reaction score
48,779
I just found about this yesterday, amazing commercial based on a true story.

Imagine having a truce on Christmas day and than start fighting again after.

That would be fucked up.

It's understandable back than, because deserters would get killed I believe.

 
You only just found out about this ? Typical American, late to the party again, just like WW1....


Go and watch Black Adder Goes Forth .... amusing until it isn't...the end of the series really fucking bites...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,037
Messages
56,939,633
Members
175,468
Latest member
zmchn_mchn

Share this page

Back
Top