  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Christmas in July.

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
123,347
Reaction score
58,364
Any events where you live?

I was a vendor at a local child charity one yesterday and it was pretty dead unfortunately. The guy who arranged it is a local naval vet and a Ridgecrest hero whose house is done up every year as The North Pole for toy donations for families who can't afford them, he's lovely.

Shame none of us made much money, but the $30 for the table is a tax write off so we didn't lose anything.

Hopefully next year, he was even on TV with his North Pole Display he's so infectious.
 
For anyone in the festive spirit, Chief Elf Tony.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,701
Messages
57,619,131
Members
175,773
Latest member
jzhahajizbs

Share this page

Back
Top