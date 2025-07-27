Christmas in July.

fingercuffs
Any events where you live?
I was a vendor at a local child charity one yesterday and it was pretty dead unfortunately. The guy who arranged it is a local naval vet and a Ridgecrest hero whose house is done up every year as The North Pole for toy donations for families who can't afford them, he's lovely.
Shame none of us made much money, but the $30 for the table is a tax write off so we didn't lose anything.
Hopefully next year, he was even on TV with his North Pole Display he's so infectious.
