Christmas cheer to all Sherbros

20241223-073458.jpg


Merry Christmas Sherbros from one of your jacked, rich, black belt, 265 lifting, ten fucking brethren.

Christmas is a time for togetherness so hopefully people who don't normally get along like pro and anti WMMA folks can put their differences aside for a couple of days.

20241223-072055.jpg


Hopefully everyone gets great gifts

20241223-205824.jpg



Enjoy some good food and drink

20241224-072048.jpg


But don't drink too much


20241224-072746.jpg


Remember all the hard work we've put in to make the forum great this year

20241224-072515.jpg


And here's to a great Christmas and a happy new year
20241223-072458.jpg


20241223-072832.jpg


20241223-072342.jpg
 
Merry Christmas you filthy animals!

This year has been pretty tough but Sherdog always manages to make me laugh. Hope you all have a good one, whatever you're doing
 
