Christmas cheer to all Sherbros

Merry Christmas Sherbros from one of your jacked, rich, black belt, 265 lifting, ten fucking brethren.Christmas is a time for togetherness so hopefully people who don't normally get along like pro and anti WMMA folks can put their differences aside for a couple of days.Hopefully everyone gets great giftsEnjoy some good food and drinkBut don't drink too muchRemember all the hard work we've put in to make the forum great this yearAnd here's to a great Christmas and a happy new year