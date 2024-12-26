Christmas bagwork

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Intergender World Champion
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2013
Messages
16,313
Reaction score
13,574
Starts at :20


I’ve been mostly boxing, so my kickboxing is pretty rusty. Only thing I’ve noticed is I need more combos (a deeper bag) and I need to keep my right hand tighter instead of letting it float everywhere.
Also switch kick and flexibility need work, but that’s always been a problem.

Hope you guys can pick out some things. Thanks
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,239
Messages
56,699,443
Members
175,361
Latest member
Katsymot

Share this page

Back
Top