Christmas bagwork

biscuitsbrah
Intergender World Champion
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2013
- Messages
- 16,313
- Reaction score
- 13,574
Starts at :20
I’ve been mostly boxing, so my kickboxing is pretty rusty. Only thing I’ve noticed is I need more combos (a deeper bag) and I need to keep my right hand tighter instead of letting it float everywhere.
Also switch kick and flexibility need work, but that’s always been a problem.
Hope you guys can pick out some things. Thanks
I’ve been mostly boxing, so my kickboxing is pretty rusty. Only thing I’ve noticed is I need more combos (a deeper bag) and I need to keep my right hand tighter instead of letting it float everywhere.
Also switch kick and flexibility need work, but that’s always been a problem.
Hope you guys can pick out some things. Thanks
Last edited: