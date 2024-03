Momentosis said: Think a lot of judges see grappling as neutral positions if there aren't a lot of damage/offense going on. Christian had some success on the feet and on the mat Dulgarian offered very little in terms of damage. Click to expand...

Yeh, we see that a lot, 3 more strikes than your opponent while you got controlled for 4:11 is never enough to steal it. You'd need to be scoring knockdowns at the very least, and Christian wasn't.And also, if 3 strikes while getting controlled for 4:11 can win you a round, then surely getting outstruck 36-5 and controlled for 4:48 is gonna lose you the first round 10-8.EDIT: Ah, I see it was 10-8 in the first and 10-8 in the second.So, Rod really did win by being taken down 4/6 times, controlled for 4:11, and landing 18-15 with strikes with no knockdowns. That's wild.