  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Christian Quinonez out of fight vs Adrian Yanez this weekend

Well that sucks. Yanaz is a fun fighter and definitely some sunshine for this card. I hope they find a replacement
 
Quiznos is toast

iu



Probably getting out before the betting scandal fully hits

<EdgyBrah>
 
Last edited:
xhaydenx said:
So, did a lot of people, but man, I never did. I never saw anything more than just basic 1-2 fighting with static footwork. The guy hasn't improved or evolved even a little bit. He's still just a 1-2 fighter with static footwork now lol.
Click to expand...
Yes, both you and Jonathan Martinez have pointed this out to me lmao
 
RockyLockridge said:
Yes, both you and Jonathan Martinez have pointed this out to me lmao
Click to expand...

Love static strikers for betting lol. So easy to win money against them.

Emily Ducote was even worse than Yanez. Was a sad day when she got released and I couldn't make anymore money betting on her standing on the spot throwing 1-2s over and over while Angie Hill was running rings around her haha.
 
this fight was kinda mid, but i do hope they can find a replacement. I still feel Yanez could have potential
 
One most cards who cares on this weekend's card that sucks.
 
xhaydenx said:
So, did a lot of people, but man, I never did. I never saw anything more than just basic 1-2 fighting with static footwork. The guy hasn't improved or evolved even a little bit. He's still just a 1-2 fighter with static footwork now lol.
Click to expand...
Above average hands, though. He’s still dangerous for anyone who stands and bangs with him. He can get clipped, too, though, so it’s not like he’s some kind of banging machine

<Fedor23>
 
Update: Yanez now off the card as well after UFC didn't find him a replacement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 264
2
Replies
21
Views
564
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,251
Messages
58,427,468
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top