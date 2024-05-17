Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,247
- Reaction score
- 42,590
Continuation on this thread.
Based on their performances, who takes this one?
Christian Bale
Daniel Day-Lewis
Movies - Who's the 5 most intense actors based on their performances on screen?
We're not talking about the Method and how they prepare or how intense they are outside of acting. I'm talking about actors intensity on screen in their careers. Which actors do you find most intense. Al Pacino Robert De Niro Philip Seymour Hoffman Christian Bale Tom Cruise Laurence...
forums.sherdog.com
Based on their performances, who takes this one?
Christian Bale
Daniel Day-Lewis