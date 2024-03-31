KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,786
- Reaction score
- 46,401
Should've been a dq win for Bruno. That's dirty as hell.
I love Chris, but bro.
It was the 3rd and 4th pokes. Enough for a DQ.That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.
TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
I made a mistake my badThat isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.
TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.
TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
3 times isn't incidentalThat isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.
TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Why cant you use replay to see that not 1 but 2 blatant fouls were made in sucession? That should merit a DQ because you couldnt stop the fight for the 2nd foul point deduction given it happened rapidly. Its a DQ in my mind no doubtThat isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.
TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.
TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.