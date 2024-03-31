Media Chris Weidman's finish (technical decision win) GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,786
Reaction score
46,401
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
 
JustOnce said:
Should've been a dq win for Bruno. That's dirty as hell.

I love Chris, but bro.
Click to expand...


That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
 
Looks like the Weidman’s right hand only went forward for an eye poke…

I wanted him to win, but damn, I feel embarrassed.
 
rjmbrd said:
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Click to expand...
It was the 3rd and 4th pokes. Enough for a DQ.
 
rjmbrd said:
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Click to expand...
I made a mistake my bad
 
rjmbrd said:
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Click to expand...

Chris eyepoked him 4 times...
 
rjmbrd said:
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Click to expand...
3 times isn't incidental
 
rjmbrd said:
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Click to expand...
Why cant you use replay to see that not 1 but 2 blatant fouls were made in sucession? That should merit a DQ because you couldnt stop the fight for the 2nd foul point deduction given it happened rapidly. Its a DQ in my mind no doubt
 
rjmbrd said:
That isn't how rules work in an incidental foul.

TS is materially wrong calling this a "TKO" as it was formally announced on the broadcast the commission recalled the stoppage and judged the fight a decision win for Chris - at this point you can only call a decision up to the foul. Even with a point deduction, Silva still lost the first two rounds.
Click to expand...


that's not how it works. how is that an incidental foul

Weidman eye poked him freaking three times and technically fOUR times in one fight, the last of which ended the fight.

that's a dq.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,028
Messages
55,326,153
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top