Media Chris Weidman questions if Bruno Silva was "looking for a way out" in the controversial end to their fight.

"You can't just turn around the fall to the ground every time your leg breaks. You're just looking for a way out."

What an absolute tool. Gouging your opponents eyeballs is literally against the rules of MMA.
 
STFU Weidman, this dude has the ego the size of mars, imagine being 3-7 your last ten fights, thinking you have a path to the title, and finally beating your streak of losing by winning a fight with 4 fucking eye pokes, Dana said he wants Weidman to retire after the Brad fight, hang it up before more people crack the chin
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,027
Messages
55,325,982
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top