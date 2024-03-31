Lmao. Huge props to weidman for his career and comeback BUT at one point you got to be serious. He poked his eyes 1232 times and the finishing sequence comes from 2 eyes pokes. Just admit it and move on.
STFU Weidman, this dude has the ego the size of mars, imagine being 3-7 your last ten fights, thinking you have a path to the title, and finally beating your streak of losing by winning a fight with 4 fucking eye pokes, Dana said he wants Weidman to retire after the Brad fight, hang it up before more people crack the chin