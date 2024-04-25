ElLunico said: Spot on by the Chris.. He's basically kick boxing with guys who have 1/8 of his kick boxing experience in 4 oz gloves..



It's weird how all of a sudden everyone is cool with a striker of his caliber not having to test his TDD before everyone crowning him the GOAT.



If Michael Venom Paige was given the Poatan experience I'd give him a great shot at being the WW champion. Click to expand...

The world champion at 185lbs was Izzy, who tried and successfully took him down. Izzy just also sucks at grappling so he couldn't win the fight that way.Then Jan took him down and attempted to win on the mat - anyone with brains will agree Jan is a very competent MMA grappler. He didn't quite get it done though, but nearly.Jiri of course attempted to out wrestle Poatan, couldn't get anywhere with it and abandoned it. By this point Alex is showing pretty solid counter wrestling.If prime Jones and DC were still in the 205lbs division, he would have to figure that out. They aren't, and he's fighting the best the division has to offer and they are unable to out grapple him to a win.