Delusional Weidman strikes again, the guy is a glorified CAN and run his mouth about a legend like Pereira, Weidman really needs to STFU after that terrible cheating performance vs Silva
Link: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/4/24/...uch-a-deficiency-in-what-weve-seen-so-far-ufc
“It’s hard for me to get fully behind Pereira, because I do see such an opening with the wrestling, and he hasn’t really fought wrestlers who will take advantage of that,” Weidman said on Believe You Me. “It’s hard to deal with, but it’s so crazy and it’s such a deficiency in what we’ve seen so far.
“It’s almost like Ben Askren coming into the UFC and being able to just become a multiple-time champion with no hands,” he continued. “It’s like a striker looking at Ben Askren and thinking, ‘How the hell is this guy the world champion?’ He was able to do it in Bellator, he was able to do it in ONE FC. The guy had an unbelievable MMA career and had no striking at all. It looked awful but he was so good at wrestling he was able to do it.
