Media Chris Weidman compares Alex Pereira to Ben Askren: ‘It’s such a deficiency in what we’ve seen so far’

Mammothman

Mammothman

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Apr 17, 2015
Messages
22,971
Reaction score
21,423
Delusional Weidman strikes again, the guy is a glorified CAN and run his mouth about a legend like Pereira, Weidman really needs to STFU after that terrible cheating performance vs Silva

Link: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/4/24/...uch-a-deficiency-in-what-weve-seen-so-far-ufc

“It’s hard for me to get fully behind Pereira, because I do see such an opening with the wrestling, and he hasn’t really fought wrestlers who will take advantage of that,” Weidman said on Believe You Me. “It’s hard to deal with, but it’s so crazy and it’s such a deficiency in what we’ve seen so far.

“It’s almost like Ben Askren coming into the UFC and being able to just become a multiple-time champion with no hands,” he continued. “It’s like a striker looking at Ben Askren and thinking, ‘How the hell is this guy the world champion?’ He was able to do it in Bellator, he was able to do it in ONE FC. The guy had an unbelievable MMA career and had no striking at all. It looked awful but he was so good at wrestling he was able to do it.
 
I mean he’s not wrong. Ben in his prime would have never been WW champion because that division is/was stacked full of great wrestlers.
MW and above has always been weaker.
He’s speaking facts but Pereira is an excellent champion and a cut above Askren especially in fight IQ and stopping power. And coming from Weidman it does sound like he’s hating
 
Can hear it from dad now, "He's not still my boy".​
 
No ones wrestled because he’s constantly ready to spring into a flying knee

And the Chris knows a thing or two about eating those


source.gif


Poatan would knee his head into his body like a turtle
 
Spot on by the Chris.. He's basically kick boxing with guys who have 1/8 of his kick boxing experience in 4 oz gloves..

It's weird how all of a sudden everyone is cool with a striker of his caliber not having to test his TDD before everyone crowning him the GOAT.

If Michael Venom Paige was given the Poatan experience I'd give him a great shot at being the WW champion.
 
I was expecting for Chris to say how he plans to take the title from Alex. Like when he moved up to get knocked put effortlessly by Reyes and said he is comming for Jones.
 
Chris "The All-American but my manager worked with terrorists" Weidman. .

Seeing Yoel demolish this dude in person is a memory I savor. How has he not gone away yet?
 
alex pierra last 6 fights in the ufc has been against guys that were champions.

Weidman is one of the dumbest ufc fighters on the roster. And if he has some cte as well, it is further bringing down his genetic low IQ.
 
ElLunico said:
Spot on by the Chris.. He's basically kick boxing with guys who have 1/8 of his kick boxing experience in 4 oz gloves..

It's weird how all of a sudden everyone is cool with a striker of his caliber not having to test his TDD before everyone crowning him the GOAT.

If Michael Venom Paige was given the Poatan experience I'd give him a great shot at being the WW champion.
Click to expand...


The world champion at 185lbs was Izzy, who tried and successfully took him down. Izzy just also sucks at grappling so he couldn't win the fight that way.

Then Jan took him down and attempted to win on the mat - anyone with brains will agree Jan is a very competent MMA grappler. He didn't quite get it done though, but nearly.

Jiri of course attempted to out wrestle Poatan, couldn't get anywhere with it and abandoned it. By this point Alex is showing pretty solid counter wrestling.

If prime Jones and DC were still in the 205lbs division, he would have to figure that out. They aren't, and he's fighting the best the division has to offer and they are unable to out grapple him to a win.
 
Imagine Pereira landing one of his nukes on Weidman crystal jaw LMAO

1714006039863.png
 
Mammothman said:
Delusional Weidman strikes again, the guy is a glorified CAN and run his mouth about a legend like Pereira, Weidman really needs to STFU after that terrible cheating performance vs Silva

Link: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/4/24/...uch-a-deficiency-in-what-weve-seen-so-far-ufc

“It’s hard for me to get fully behind Pereira, because I do see such an opening with the wrestling, and he hasn’t really fought wrestlers who will take advantage of that,” Weidman said on Believe You Me. “It’s hard to deal with, but it’s so crazy and it’s such a deficiency in what we’ve seen so far.

“It’s almost like Ben Askren coming into the UFC and being able to just become a multiple-time champion with no hands,” he continued. “It’s like a striker looking at Ben Askren and thinking, ‘How the hell is this guy the world champion?’ He was able to do it in Bellator, he was able to do it in ONE FC. The guy had an unbelievable MMA career and had no striking at all. It looked awful but he was so good at wrestling he was able to do it.
Click to expand...



Chis is accurately describing how shitty Alex was at grappling in the first fight with Izzy.

He's a consummate professional however and well trained by Glover, so his counter wrestling has massively improved in the last two years.

At this point Alex is going to be a problem for everyone, and Chris sounds like a moron. You need a certain type of self belief that borders on delusion to try and be a cage fighting world champion - and Chris has that like many of his peers - but the way his career spiraled into darkness, its nuked his brains.

His comments on fights and fighters is pretty out of wack these days.
 
Marko Polo said:
No ones wrestled because he’s constantly ready to spring into a flying knee

And the Chris knows a thing or two about eating those


source.gif


Poatan would knee his head into his body like a turtle
Click to expand...
On the contrary I bet Chris doesn't remember a thing..
 
As much as people want to shit on his opinion, I kind of agree with it. I imagine someone with good takedowns, wrestling, and grappling, would be able to control Alex and show how weak he is in that area. We're almost back in the STAND AND BANG era and kickboxing bouts.
 
He's right: Perreira has never faced someone who's equipped to expose a wrestling weakness. The UFC really employs favourable matchmaking for certain fighters so it's just one more aspect of how the UFC isn't trustworthy as a sporting organization. I'm finding it hard to be enthused for anyone in the UFC unless I can trust they've actually been challenged without the UFC's thumb on the scale.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fatback96
HW Alex Pereira vs Cyril Gane
Replies
15
Views
1K
10000yearsold
10000yearsold
Wormwood
Alex Pereira Not Moving Up to HW Anytime Soon - Wants to Defend LHW Belt
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Captain Insano
Captain Insano

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,975
Messages
55,458,307
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top