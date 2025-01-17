  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Chris The Crippler Leben gets first UFC title fight

BEATDOWNS

As one of the three Judges in Umar vs Merab

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/list...ed-chris-leben-assigned-first-ufc-title-fight

he will also judge two other fights
Talbot vs Barcelos
Nakamura vs Gafurov

Love to see it. Always nice to see retired fighters make a living after fighting.

but the spotlight will be on him for sure. imho

chris-leben-judge-getty.jpg
 
Frank Twinkle Toes Trigg will be reffing three fights

Moicono vs Dariush
Dawson vs Ferreira
Turcios vs Sopaj

so we get a double does of UFC vets post fight career. Pretty cool.

frank-trigg-referee.jpg
 
