Chris The Crippler Leben gets first UFC title fight

As one of the three Judges in Umar vs Merab
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/list...ed-chris-leben-assigned-first-ufc-title-fight
he will also judge two other fights
Talbot vs Barcelos
Nakamura vs Gafurov
Love to see it. Always nice to see retired fighters make a living after fighting.
but the spotlight will be on him for sure. imho
