Chris Martin

treelo

treelo

So is it just me, or does this guy seem like an absolute arsehole of the highest order

He dresses like a teenage kid, wears shoes that are about 30 years removed from his age bracket and is very high on himself

I dont mind the bands music at all, im not a fan but i wouldnt turn it off...but this guy just seems like a giant twat
 
This guy was able to smell the origin of this famous candle, so it was viva la vida for years for him

5000.jpg
 
Yup , firmly on your bandwagon. It also annoys the hell out of me when he does something nice for someone cos it confuses me....
 
The guy from Coldplay? Can't say I've ever paid attention to him. I don't even know what he looks like.
 
odd people are replying going "i dont know who this is"

get the fuck out the thread then
 
Realized reading this thread that I'd rather listen to nickleback than Coldplay. And it's a pretty easy decision.
Don't like him and can't stand his weird ex wife
 
