TheWobbler
Jun 30, 2015
Just bleed god ref.
CTE and entertaining boxing matches incoming.
I will always remember watching this live and jumping out of my seat when the KO happened. Chris was getting smashed before the KO.
WAR Leben
Yeah he's still in the fighting business, without the CTE.War Leben! The guy seems to have found legit happiness and has found a nice career being involved in fights.
Respect LeBen pleasewtf why does he look like the color of an oompa loompa? that's great for him though. the referee job, not the orange skin.