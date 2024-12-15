News Chris Leben is now officially a boxing ref

WAR Leben
 
War Leben! The guy seems to have found legit happiness and has found a nice career being involved in fights.
 
wtf why does he look like the color of an oompa loompa? that's great for him though. the referee job, not the orange skin.
 
Dude could scrap in his day . Kudos to him . He had a lot of demons and has come a long way.

Would be nice to know if he ever reached out to that guy he bullied on TUF. Then again though he got as good as he gave from the others.
 
