AldoStillGoat
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,078
- Reaction score
- 12,009
Looks like the another bromance has run it's course.
Strickland vs liberals for the next youtube series!They're both annoying, miserable people, so I'm surprised their friendship lasted that long.
But anyone who views the world as them vs the liberals is a dumb fuck.
Anyone who views the world as them vs conservatives is smart afThey're both annoying, miserable people, so I'm surprised their friendship lasted that long.
But anyone who views the world as them vs the liberals is a dumb fuck.
Yeah, in no universe people shitting all over free speech can claim that label.They're both annoying, miserable people, so I'm surprised their friendship lasted that long.
But anyone who views the world as them vs the liberals is a dumb fuck.
Is there a bigger try hard in mma than Sean Strickland?