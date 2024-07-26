Media Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland bromance is over

Curtis is one of the most unlikable guys as far as I'm concerned. He is a drama queen and eventually burns out with everyone.
 
If you're a white guy who says controversial things and has a black friend, you should probably maintain that friendship if you're using him as a political shield to show you're not racist. That said, I'd need to know what led to this to form a better opinion.
 
"Curt wanted to drill during sparring and I said no do it on your own time and his lost it. Very gay..."

Sounds like these two suck each other off on the regular but Curt wanted a little more than sucky sucky and Sean said no, bromance ended, time to move on.
 
I have a feeling I know what this is over
 
They just need to go to the nearest barn and bro bang it out. That's what I heard brothers do.
 
They're both annoying, miserable people, so I'm surprised their friendship lasted that long.

But anyone who views the world as them vs the liberals is a dumb fuck.
Strickland vs liberals for the next youtube series!
 
Strickland cried on a podcast… Come on, your future kids are going to see that. If I was Curtis, I’d unfollow Sean ‘Daddy Issues’ Strickland as well.
 
Anyone who views the world as them vs conservatives is smart af
 
Is there a bigger try hard in mma than Sean Strickland?
 
Yeah, in no universe people shitting all over free speech can claim that label.
 
Sean has to be one of the dumbest fighters on the roster. <WhatItIs>
 
