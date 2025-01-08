BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,505
- Reaction score
- 43,051
“There is no path to victory here” … lol, can’t blame him:
Would have gone just like Strickland VS Alex'
Hahah he’s a honest guyHaha i really like his honesty here. That comes from a healthy solid confidence.
Remind me of Brendan on a Joe Rogan podcast back in the days. He said that ubereem (the beast before usada) scared him. He said: what if they call and tell me to fight Overreem? What do i do if they give me him,
Unless you're a lifelong power wrestler, the notion of having to drop your hands in front of Alex is not an easy one to take with full confidence.Are these guys afraid to commit to takedowns?
Curtis should be at 170 anyway, so good call. The size discrepancy would have been ridiculous, in addition to the skills gap.