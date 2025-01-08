Media Chris Curtis admits he declined to fight Alex Pereira in 2022

Who would’ve won in 2022?

Alex would have knocked him down to Hades
giphy.gif
 
No wonder he takes any other fight that comes his way. He knows he had a red dot on him after turning that one down
 
Haha i really like his honesty here. That comes from a healthy solid confidence.

Remind me of Brendan on a Joe Rogan podcast back in the days. He said that ubereem (the beast before usada) scared him. He said: what if they call and tell me to fight Overreem? What do i do if they give me him,
 
Frode Falch said:
Haha i really like his honesty here. That comes from a healthy solid confidence.

Remind me of Brendan on a Joe Rogan podcast back in the days. He said that ubereem (the beast before usada) scared him. He said: what if they call and tell me to fight Overreem? What do i do if they give me him,
Click to expand...
Hahah he’s a honest guy
 
Can’t tell me Chris Curtis doesn’t keep it a buck… nothing but respect for the honesty.


In retrospect it actually makes a funny story


<respect>
 
Curtis should be at 170 anyway, so good call. The size discrepancy would have been ridiculous, in addition to the skills gap.
 
Pretty rare when a fighter uses his company-man rep to avoid fighting someone. Usually when someone's cashing in, it's for something they wouldn't necessarily get otherwise.
 
lol that would have been an absolute slaughter. I don’t care what people say about Adesanya, the dude fought this monster 4 times and KO’d him once (and arguably beat him another one of the times in KB).

Respect to anyone who actually wants to fight Poatan.

Chama.

<bullseye>
 
