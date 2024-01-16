I love Barnett, but IMO this is not a good fight for him unless he is able to time something big on Mo as he plods toward him... which, to be fair, isn't out of the question. Tafa rocked Usman bad multiple times during their fight as Mo was making his entries, but wasn't able to follow up as Usman wrestled through the adversity.



Barnett's lack of physicality was readily apparent in his fights against Rothwell and especially Buday. He was constantly on the back foot: being pressured, getting crowded, and ultimately getting beaten up and controlled against the fence with no answers. It is very obvious that Barnett is not a natural Heavyweight in a lot of these match-ups. Hell, even Collier -- another bloated guy fighting in the division -- was beating the absolute hell out of him early and looked to be en route to a TKO victory until he blew his wad with an early 10-8, went for a bum-ass takedown in the second round, and got finished for his trouble. Speaking of takedowns, Barnett's TDD in the UFC is a rather unfortunate 33%. The only takedown he has successfully defended was from the aforementioned gassed Collier... a former Middleweight.



I just don't have much faith in Barnett to keep Usman off of him if Mo decides to copy the blueprint laid out by the guys who came before him by wrestling Chris or even just holding him against the cage and wearing him down as the bigger, stronger man. Chris has a legitimate striker's chance, but that's about it. Usman probably wins a snoozer of a Decision.