Chris Barnett opens up at +300 against Junior Tafa

ArmenianAssasin

ArmenianAssasin

what am I missing here? I understand Barnett is 38 and limited but tafa is coming off 2 loses where he looked horrible and is 5-3 overall

Tafa definitely has the striking and youth advantage but barnett is an experienced vet and surely his shot here is much higher than +300?

seems like it should be a pick em or slight edge to Tafa to me
 
