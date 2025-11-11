The guy is 2-4 in the UFC and was on a losing streak. Got dominated in all his losses. Had a nasty knee injury that means he isn't doing a lot of TKD lately anyway.That was a stupid release. Theres money to be made off of a fatman that can do TKD.
Besides, the division looked more and more like a laughing stock with each passing day that Barnett was still signed to the roster but the dudes who beat his ass had been cut.
Probably signed up for 6 fights and contract ran out.Such a shame Why not match him against the guy who insulted him recently
Considering his opponent who won was also released, it was inevitable. Still his wheel kick on Villante and his destruction of Collier make for some great highlights.