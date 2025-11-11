News Chris Barnett has been released by the UFC

Considering his opponent who won was also released, it was inevitable. Still his wheel kick on Villante and his destruction of Collier make for some great highlights.

 
tasticles said:
That was a stupid release. Theres money to be made off of a fatman that can do TKD.
The guy is 2-4 in the UFC and was on a losing streak. Got dominated in all his losses. Had a nasty knee injury that means he isn't doing a lot of TKD lately anyway.

Besides, the division looked more and more like a laughing stock with each passing day that Barnett was still signed to the roster but the dudes who beat his ass had been cut.
 
Safton said:
Damn it. Ive been out of the loop. Thanks for the update. I had fond memories of him throwing spin kicks at people. Looked like a dancing bear
 
Huggy Bear Squad is devastated !
 
TCE said:
Considering his opponent who won was also released, it was inevitable. Still his wheel kick on Villante and his destruction of Collier make for some great highlights.

Him only fighting 6x in 4 years is ridiculous, should be 8-10.
 
