Chocolate pepa pig deservrs a thread

City ought to find a way to off that guyAn employee at my job was called Pepa by his supervisor
The dude is suing the city (city job) and is on paid-leave
Barnett needs a good lawyer LMFAO
Sounds like that can be taken racially ... And since it's a city job it probably was.An employee at my job was called Pepa by his supervisor
The dude is suing the city (city job) and is on paid-leave
Barnett needs a good lawyer LMFAO
Sounds like that can be taken racially ... And since it's a city job it probably was.
Americans love to cry about words and shoot each other. They can understand homicides but not freedom of expression.An employee at my job was called Pepa by his supervisor
The dude is suing the city (city job) and is on paid-leave
Barnett needs a good lawyer LMFAO
Americans love to cry about words and shoot each other. They can understand homicides but not freedom of expression.
Americans love to cry about words and shoot each other. They can understand homicides but not freedom of expression.
and what 3rd world parking lot are you from?Americans love to cry about words and shoot each other. They can understand homicides but not freedom of expression.
Civil life is safe. Walk around at night anywhere.Says a Croat who was in a genocidal war but yes let's hear you take the moral high ground on gun violence
I'm Croatian from (Bosnia) Herzegovina. Live in Germany (born but on and off). So 1st world and perhaps Bosnia is second. Bosnia is nice too. My part is nice, west Herzegovina. Bosnia is very safe.and what 3rd world parking lot are you from?
I'm Croatian from (Bosnia) Herzegovina. Live in Germany (born but on and off). So 1st world and perhaps Bosnia is second. Bosnia is nice too. My part is nice, west Herzegovina. Bosnia is very safe.