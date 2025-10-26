Chocolate pepa pig deservrs a thread

TriangleMonkey said:
An employee at my job was called Pepa by his supervisor

The dude is suing the city (city job) and is on paid-leave

Barnett needs a good lawyer LMFAO
Click to expand...
Sounds like that can be taken racially ... And since it's a city job it probably was.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
An employee at my job was called Pepa by his supervisor

The dude is suing the city (city job) and is on paid-leave

Barnett needs a good lawyer LMFAO
Click to expand...
Americans love to cry about words and shoot each other. They can understand homicides but not freedom of expression.
 
PrideNverDies said:
Says a Croat who was in a genocidal war but yes let's hear you take the moral high ground on gun violence
Click to expand...
Civil life is safe. Walk around at night anywhere.

I wasn't in a war myself. Genocidal ? It was a war not a genocide. 5 countries at war.

How many wars America been in. Or is.
 
BigGucciSosa said:
and what 3rd world parking lot are you from?
Click to expand...
I'm Croatian from (Bosnia) Herzegovina. Live in Germany (born but on and off). So 1st world and perhaps Bosnia is second. Bosnia is nice too. My part is nice, west Herzegovina. Bosnia is very safe.
 
Trabaho said:
I'm Croatian from (Bosnia) Herzegovina. Live in Germany (born but on and off). So 1st world and perhaps Bosnia is second. Bosnia is nice too. My part is nice, west Herzegovina. Bosnia is very safe.
Click to expand...

You live in fucking germany and you are talking about american's freedom of expression? That's hilarious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Kennedy Nzechukwu tried a brazilian tap on a Brazilian — got his foot snapped.
Replies
12
Views
572
Trabaho
Trabaho
Shaolin Alan
Rewatch Welterweights fought better vs Khamzat than DDP did🤷🏽‍♂️📉
Replies
3
Views
172
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey
Shaolin Alan
News Notorious Creeper, Notorious Simp or just some Notorious Kindness??!!
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060
HNIC215
Media Rampage Jackson hits on a waitress.
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,805
Messages
58,006,198
Members
175,904
Latest member
Lionheart56H

Share this page

Back
Top