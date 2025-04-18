JayPettryMMA
Danger Zone Aficionado
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2011
- Messages
- 42,211
- Reaction score
- 25,324
Good Friday is here, and with it comes the glorious celebration called Chivarreto. In a small town in Guatemala, a ring is erected and any person is invited to participate. One-on-one bare-knuckle boxing matches lasting around a minute or two at the longest, where when someone gets dropped the fight is over.
This is the time where neighbors can settle disputes, men can fight over women (or vice versa), and any beef can be squashed. It's incredible. No training, no protective equipment, just bungalows and funny outfits. It is LIVE, and it should be enjoyed by everyone. This is my new favorite holiday, and yes before you ask it will remain in the heavies for as long as we wish it to stay there. Admin privilege, etc.
Mods, if this video goes down (it might, internet isn't the best down there), you are welcome to paste in additional links to watch this glorious spectacle. Here is last year's thread.
This is the time where neighbors can settle disputes, men can fight over women (or vice versa), and any beef can be squashed. It's incredible. No training, no protective equipment, just bungalows and funny outfits. It is LIVE, and it should be enjoyed by everyone. This is my new favorite holiday, and yes before you ask it will remain in the heavies for as long as we wish it to stay there. Admin privilege, etc.
Mods, if this video goes down (it might, internet isn't the best down there), you are welcome to paste in additional links to watch this glorious spectacle. Here is last year's thread.
Last edited: