PBP Chivarreto (2025 Guatemala Good Friday Brawl) Fri. 4/18, 3 PM ET LIVE DISCUSSION THREAD

Good Friday is here, and with it comes the glorious celebration called Chivarreto. In a small town in Guatemala, a ring is erected and any person is invited to participate. One-on-one bare-knuckle boxing matches lasting around a minute or two at the longest, where when someone gets dropped the fight is over.

This is the time where neighbors can settle disputes, men can fight over women (or vice versa), and any beef can be squashed. It's incredible. No training, no protective equipment, just bungalows and funny outfits. It is LIVE, and it should be enjoyed by everyone. This is my new favorite holiday, and yes before you ask it will remain in the heavies for as long as we wish it to stay there. Admin privilege, etc.

Mods, if this video goes down (it might, internet isn't the best down there), you are welcome to paste in additional links to watch this glorious spectacle. Here is last year's thread.

 
Some good fights this Friday
JayPettryMMA said:
This is the time where neighbors can settle disputes, men can fight over women (or vice versa), and any beef can be squashed. It's incredible. No training, no protective equipment, just bungalows and funny outfits.
It warms my heart to see Guatemalans take a yearly break to experience an average weekend in the Balkans
 
Luthien said:
Are we about to have a massive brawl? What's with all these dudes in the ring xx
All the ceremonial parts first. Gotta get that outta the way. The national anthem too, and some of the Miss Guatemala finalists.
 
Luthien said:
@BroRogan let's get in the ring and settle this, you dinosaur!
It's your fault I called him a dinosaur! I called him everyone's favorite dinosaur and he haughtily corrected me, said he was an alligator, and stepped on my shoes. I was like, "I thought I remember someone saying he was a dinosaur."
 
don't ask said:
A backup video source if needed
 
