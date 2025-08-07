BoxerMaurits
Unlikely. Chito hasn't destroyed anyone in a while and Zahabi is tough as hell.Chito destroys him
Yea I see Zahabi outpointing Chito for two rounds, Chito waking up and semi hurting him in the third, then losing on the cards.29-28 Zahabi
And then acting surprised he lost the fight after he did fuck all in the first 2Yea I see Zahabi outpointing Chito for two rounds, Chito waking up and semi hurting him in the third, then losing on the cards.
pls no, I'd legit rather have manon vs Jasmine as a main eventThere's you main event ya filthy canucks