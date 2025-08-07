  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chito Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi set for UFC Vancouver on October 18

Who wins?

Great fight for zahabi he should easily outpoint chito, just got to avoid the odd power shot.
 
I've been saying for a while that Zahabi is fairly underrated. I think he can gameplan around Chito and outpoint him, but the two guys' styles have some broad-strokes similarities.
 
Ares Black said:
Unlikely. Chito hasn't destroyed anyone in a while and Zahabi is tough as hell.
The last time he "destroyed" someone it was the ghost of Dominic Cruz 3 years ago (his last fight).

Hopefully he can get out of first gear early or otherwise Zahabi has the grit and skills to make it a tough brawl that could go either way.
 
I predicted this fight in a thread called petr yan vs marcus mcghee..... why

 
Vancouver card? Zahabi by questionable decision.
 
Chito is one of the most overrated fighters in the history of the division. Zahabi will win easily.
 
