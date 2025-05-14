Rumored Chito Vera OUT of fight vs Mario Bautista at UFC 316 in Newark on June 7

Damn, going to miss out on a frustrating 29-28 Chito loss.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Who is this guy? “Per sources” sounds really reliable.
Changed the prefix to “Rumored” since I’m not really familiar with the guy who tweeted this, but I’ve seen bigger, trustworthy platforms picking it up too
 
prime_lobov said:
Struggling to find a reason to give a crap about Marlon Vera
This is super corny; but Deniro had a line at the end of Limitless.
It was something about a light burning brightly then fading away (bradley cooper not being able to get more of his super smart drug then having a stroke as a result or something) that came to mind when I read the title of this thread.


That said, yeah it’s kinda difficult to get hyped for his fights anymore.
 
Damn you, Cheetos Rivera.

full
 
I'm like the last standing Cheeto Vera fan on Sherdog it seems <lol>
 
