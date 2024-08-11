Media Chito Vera on Figgy bout: "You obey the rules, you don't kick a grounded opponent"

SOURCE:


FULL QUOTE FROM CLIP:
"That axe kick that he landed on the first round. That wasn't an accident, that went straight to my face... I feel that should have been taken, a point deducted, automatically. That's my thought and that's what I believe.... I mean, you go by the rules, right? You don't kick a grounded opponent."

MIRROR:
 
Toes did hit face, but it seemed 95% a chest stomp, which I think is legal. Some gray area going on here for sure.

I don't think trying to grasp on to technicalities and small moments to potentially even, or edge the scoring in your favor is a great look regardless. If even a bit more of the foot made contact with his face, he would have a better argument for whatever he's trying to argue here.
 
usernamee said:
Maybe this should be the rule change we need

If a fighter grabs the cage any kind of strike that is deemed a foul is now completely OK

Should deter some fence grabbers
That fence grab almost KO’d Figgy bro
 
Marko Polo said:
Not really the same. Not all fouls are equal <31>
Yea catching some grazing toes to the cheek when the heel was clearly on the chest ain’t exactly that big of a deal either tbf imo
 
I agree. Absolutely disgusting behaviour by that little brazilian cheater. The UFC is letting some those guys to break the rules in their favor.
 
