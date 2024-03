The problem with Chito is he's a just a journeyman fighter with no special attributes. He's not known for his power, wrestling, submissions, striking...nothing. He just fights and has a good chin. For guys like that to win at an elite level, they almost have to get lucky.



I remember years ago someone was talking about the end of specialists in MMA and since everyone just trains "MMA" now, you're going to have a roster full of guys that just know the basics of MMA but aren't really exceptional anywhere. We've reached that point where UFC is just filled with "MMA Guys" that don't stand out.