Chito is frustrating to watch

Chito was the bigger guy , with better stamina.



He lacks the balls (will) to push the pace .



If you are bigger than your opponent, with better stamina, it's obvious you need to push the pace, get your opponent tired, and finish in.



All Chito ever does is "spar" — hoping for a lucky shot.



He could have out-hustled and over-powered Figueredo, by mid-Round-2, but he chose "to spar" for 3 rounds.



No longer a fan.