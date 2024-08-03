Chito is frustrating to watch

Slow starter.
Chito have high IQ, you could see him adapting mid figth.
But I think his process is too slow, he needs time and space to think what to do.

His lack of urgency is probably his biggest flaw.
 
figgy got in his head early

especially in round 1 where he just held him down and the slightly late hit after the bell. laughing at him when he bit on the TD feint
 
Why tf was he lifiting his hand as if he went out there and dominated lol?

Lost two rounds clearly and its not like he whooped Figgys ass in the second.

Hate to be that guy but Chito remains overrated imo. Good chin, solid skills, some slick offensive moves here and there but if it ain't a hail mary, he can't put it together enough to win fights.
 
Fig is just as hard to watch. His bantamweight run has consisted of throwing 1 punch per round and then shooting 5 million times until he gets one takedown to lay n pray.
 
Figgy can't be champion without a gas tank, he didn't do anything in the second, but he showed he is a better striker than Chito, probably will lose a five rounder against top competition next
 
Chito was the bigger guy, with better stamina.

He lacks the balls (will) to push the pace.

If you are bigger than your opponent, with better stamina, it's obvious you need to push the pace, get your opponent tired, and finish in.

All Chito ever does is "spar" — hoping for a lucky shot.

He could have out-hustled and over-powered Figueredo, by mid-Round-2, but he chose "to spar" for 3 rounds.

No longer a fan.
 
cws80us said:
His biggest weapon is his durability. Otherwise, he pretty average in most facets of fighting. He basically just waits around looking for a finish.
Click to expand...

He does have one shot ko power, fighters do have to be careful when engaging with him or he could land a big shot and end it
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
His inability to adapt is a lack of fight IQ and a major mental block.

He has that tough guy mentality that live by not being stopped, so he can fall back on his ego and claim he ran out of time. When in reality it's that fear of being finished, thats holding him back.
 
People really tried to hype this guy talking as if he dismantled Sean.

Fighters who beat polarizing big names always have this rise - and those that are truly great keep that popularity ala Dustin Porier. Chito isn't quite at that level, and his win was extremely flukey.

He has a lot of holes in his game as opposed to others with similar rise to stardom.
 
