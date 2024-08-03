Chito is frustrating to watch

Deceasedxo
He's a decent guy outside of the cage, but god damn he's frustrating to watch fight. He barely does anything and then always looks confused when he loses.
He's a sniper who generally finishes with one big strike or just stands around and loses by decision due to inactivity
he has more wins by sub
His biggest weapon is his durability. Otherwise, he pretty average in most facets of fighting. He basically just waits around looking for a finish.
His inability to adapt is a lack of fight IQ and a major mental block.Slow starter.
Chito have high IQ, you could see him adapting mid figth.
But I think his process is too slow, he needs time and space to think what to do.
His lack of urgency is probably his biggest flaw.